What’s New in watchOS 10, and Is Your Apple Watch Compatible?

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Person wearing the Apple Watch Ultra with the Trail Loop watch band
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Apple this week announced significant updates across all of its platforms and devices. Those include iOS and iPadOS 17, a new macOS Sonoma release, and big updates with watchOS 10. Those with a fancy Apple Watch are likely wondering what’s new, when it arrives, and if it’ll work with their watch.

Like every other software update unveiled during its annual WWDC event, watchOS 10 won’t be released until later this fall, likely during the first few weeks of September. That said, the lengthy beta-testing period has already begun.

While there’s a lot that’s new, Apple’s watchOS 10 aims to keep us more connected and healthy than ever before while bolstering its activity tools and safety features, to name a few. Here are a few more details, and if your watch is compatible.

new features in watchOS 10
Apple

watchOS 10 compatibility and supported phones:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra
    Not all features are available on all devices

If you own the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, you’ll be able to enjoy the many changes coming to watchOS 10. That said, Apple confirmed that you’d also need an iPhone XS/XR or newer running iOS 17 to run the latest watch software.

Everything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2023 Event
RELATEDEverything Announced at Apple's WWDC 2023 Event

If you haven’t updated the computer in your pocket or on your wrist in a while, it might be time to start considering an upgrade before the latest software arrives this fall.

As for what’s new, you can find an expansive list on Apple’s preview page. Some of the most noteworthy changes include Smart Stacks, giving users information on their wrists at a glance. You’ll also enjoy two new watch faces, FaceTime Video Messages (from iOS 17) video playback, and big improvements to the cycling and hiking apps.

watchOS 10 also integrates a new Mindfulness app to log emotions and daily moods, which can help track triggers or depression. There’s a new vision section in the Health app, medication reminders, new workout APIs, offline maps, and more that integrates with iOS.

Again, the beta preview is available today, but the general public won’t see the update to watchOS 10 until later this fall.

Source: Apple

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.