We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Tesla Website Lists Model 3 for $28K, but There’s a Catch

Better check the fine print.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla hood decal on the Tesla Model 3
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Tesla’s pricing strategy continues to change almost daily, and the popular Model 3 has received at least six price reductions this year alone. And while that’s good news for potential buyers, the latest update to the Tesla website showing a Model 3 for only $27,940 is a bit misleading.

The company recently made two more big changes to how it shows pricing information on the website. Now, when you go to the Model Y or Model 3 landing page, instead of seeing the starting price, Tesla is listing the price after the $7,500 Federal tax credit.

As a result, the Model 3 isn’t $40,000 but instead says it’ll only cost $32,740. We’re seeing the same thing on the Model Y page. Obviously, this makes the vehicles appear more affordable, tempting buyers to click through to the “Order Now” online configurator.

Once you click ahead to buy your fancy new Tesla Model 3, you’ll see the price listed as an incredibly affordable $27,940. But if you look at the bottom middle of the page, you’ll still see the real price, which is $40,240.

Tesla Model 3 pricing
Tesla

The circled pricing shown is the potential savings price when you factor in the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit and “gas savings.” Tesla has always shown gas savings on the site, but now it’s combining it with the tax credit to make vehicle prices more appealing.

Tesla Wants Its Unlimited Free Supercharging Back
RELATEDTesla Wants Its Unlimited Free Supercharging Back

For starters, potential gas savings is a bit trivial, not to mention electricity and EV charging costs vary from state to state. Furthermore, not everyone qualifies for the entire federal tax credit, if any, depending on various factors, including income levels.

Buyers can still toggle the purchase price button to see what they’ll be spending, but it’s an interesting move from Tesla. Either way, the landing page and the online configurators have all sorts of prices listed everywhere, so do some research before ordering.

