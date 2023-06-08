Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Photos Can Recognize the Back of Your Head

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Google Photos app in an app folder
Jason Montoya / Review Geek

One of the best aspects of Google Photos is the automatic face recognition grouping feature, making it easy to find friends or pets without digging through your gallery. And while it’s always worked well, it’s getting powerful enough to recognize the back of heads, even if that head is covered with a hat.

The company talked a ton about AI (artificial intelligence) at its developer event earlier this year, but it has used AI and machine learning for years on various projects. While Google has faced lawsuits over Photos’ facial recognition, it’s not a new feature, but AI is certainly making it better.

new report from AndroidAuthority talked about how Google Photos can now detect the back of heads and put it to a face. The report mentions how Photos recognized countless photos of the back of the writer Rita’s husband’s head, then successfully tagged him to a grouping.

Why Every Photo You Take Is "Fake"
RELATEDWhy Every Photo You Take Is "Fake"

I’ve always been amazed at how well Google Photos recognized faces, but this is on another level. After digging around in my own gallery, it looks like there’s far more to Google’s magic than that. I took images from behind my fiance while she wore a beanie, and Photos still successfully tagged her face.

Google’s AI can’t even see her head or hair, but still got it right. I can only assume it’s combining previous images, the outfit, her long blonde hair, and other factors, making a model of that person (or that event), and then grouping them successfully. Either way, Google Photos is getting excellent and recognizing who is who, even when it can’t see a face.

In some cases, Google’s AI and machine learning might recognize the face, but it isn’t sure, so there will be a little button that says, “face available to add,” letting you verify it first. Even more impressive is that the software returned to previous photos from several years ago and successfully tagged people.

This is undoubtedly helpful, but some people might be freaked out. So, if this all sounds a bit creepy, remember that you can disable facial recognition in Google Photos.

via AndroidAuthority

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »