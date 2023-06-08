Buying Guides
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

If You Want to Try the Android 14 Beta, Now’s the Time to Do It

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Android 14 Developer Preview icon on a Google Pixel 7 Pro with a river wallpaper
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Select Google Pixel smartphones can now install Android 14 Beta 3. This is one of the final Android 14 beta releases, and as such, it falls under the development period known as “Platform Stability.” That’s a fancy way of saying that Android 14 Beta 3 is nearly a finished product—it’s almost identical to the official Android 14 release we’ll receive this fall.

The “Platform Stability” period is a final opportunity for Google (and third-party developers) to implement any necessary changes or bug fixes before an official Android version launch. Most of Android 14’s new features, including the new ultra-customizable lock screen (introduced at I/O 2023), are live in the Beta 3 release.

Chart showing Android 14 development timeline.
Google

So, if you’re interested in testing the Android 14 beta, now’s the time to give it a whirl. You’ll get a near-complete Android 14 experience without too many bugs. That said, there will be bugs. If you aren’t comfortable living life on the edge, don’t install this beta (or any future Android betas) on your primary smartphone.

Android 14: Release Date and Everything Else We Know
The Android 14 Beta 3 release is widely available on most Google Pixel smartphones. You just need to join the Android Beta Program—log into this website with your Google account (the one associated with your Pixel phone) and scroll down to opt-in your device.

Unfortunately, this beta is not yet available on non-Pixel smartphones. Not through official channels, at least. Bear in mind that most phone brands, including Samsung and OnePlus, use a customized version of Android. They will be a bit late to Android 14, though they will offer beta testing programs for curious users.

Source: Google

