LG’s StanbyME Go Is a Portable TV In a Protective Briefcase

Since LG shut down its once-flourishing smartphone business in 2021, we’ve seen the company release some pretty wild products. Those include an odd indoor gardening gadget to the new LG StanbyME Go portable TV (or tablet) built inside a briefcase. Seriously.

Yes, you read that right. LG has a new product that’s essentially a 27-inch 1080p display on an adjustable stand in a briefcase. This way, you can easily fold it down and take entertainment, games, and more anywhere and everywhere.

It’s hard to explain, but imagine carrying around a hefty 30 lbs briefcase with a 27-inch TV and speakers inside. It’s the perfect accessory for a picnic, a day at the beach, or enjoying movies from your backyard patio. Here’s the launch video that’ll give you a better idea of what to expect.

Play Video

The LG StanbyME Go runs on WebOS, the same software LG smart TVs use, and has a touchscreen. You’ll also find an HDMI-in and USB-A port for connectivity, 20W speakers (with Dolby Atmos) built-in for all your entertainment needs, and a USB-C port on the front.

Other specs include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, so you can probably hook up a game console and some Bluetooth controllers. There’s also touchscreen support, HDR10, a rotating screen, and a built-in battery that only lasts around 3 hours per charge.

It’s a rather unique product that is only available in Korea and is listed as out of stock. After conversion, it comes out to around $900. Would you buy one here in the States?