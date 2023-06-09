Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Families Can Finally Share AirTags This Fall

All you need is the upcoming iOS 17 update.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
AirTag 3
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

When you need to keep track of your keys, luggage, or even a furry friend, Apple’s AirTags are often the cheapest and most effective option. But AirTags have one glaring flaw—they can’t be shared with family or friends. Now, Apple aims to rectify this problem in iOS 17.

The iOS 17 update introduces groups to the Find My app. A group may contain up to six users, all of which may track the location of an AirTag and use features like Precision Finding (to hunt down a pair of keys that fall under the couch, and so on). Third-party Find My accessories, such as the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker and the VanMoof S3 ebike, can also be tracked by groups.

“AirTag can be shared with up to five other people, allowing friends and family to keep track of an item in Find My. Everyone in a group will be able to see an item’s location, play a sound, and use Precision Finding to help pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when nearby. This also works with all other Find My network accessories.”

To be clear, Apple isn’t inventing anything new here. Rival brands like Tile already allow users to share their trackers. This feature should’ve been present in AirTags from the start, but hey, we’re just glad to see it in iOS 17.

When Does iOS 17 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?
RELATEDWhen Does iOS 17 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?

But some users will be understandably concerned by AirTag sharing. These small trackers are already utilized by stalkers. Now that AirTags can be shared, there may be more avenues for stalking, particularly in situations of domestic abuse. Apple’s found a few ways to reduce AirTag stalking, but it hasn’t made any serious strides in this area.

The iOS 17 update will launch this fall, either in September or October. It’s supported by most modern iPhones. Those who are interested in testing the iOS 17 Preview can do so by joining the Apple Beta channel (though I don’t suggest running early beta software on your primary smartphone).

The Best Bluetooth Trackers of 2023

Tile Mate
Best Bluetooth Tracker Overall
Tile Mate
Amazon

$23.00
$24.99 Save 8%

Tile Sticker
Best Budget Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Sticker
Amazon

$23.99
$29.99 Save 20%

Apple AirTag (2021) 4-Pack
Best Bluetooth Tracker for iPhone
Apple AirTag (2021) 4-Pack
Amazon

$25.00
$29.00 Save 14%

Chipolo ONE
Best Tile Tracker Alternative
Chipolo ONE
Amazon
Tile Pro
Best Premium Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Pro
Amazon

$27.99
$34.99 Save 20%

Source: Apple via The Verge

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »