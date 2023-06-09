Families Can Finally Share AirTags This Fall

When you need to keep track of your keys, luggage, or even a furry friend, Apple’s AirTags are often the cheapest and most effective option. But AirTags have one glaring flaw—they can’t be shared with family or friends. Now, Apple aims to rectify this problem in iOS 17.

The iOS 17 update introduces groups to the Find My app. A group may contain up to six users, all of which may track the location of an AirTag and use features like Precision Finding (to hunt down a pair of keys that fall under the couch, and so on). Third-party Find My accessories, such as the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker and the VanMoof S3 ebike, can also be tracked by groups.

“AirTag can be shared with up to five other people, allowing friends and family to keep track of an item in Find My. Everyone in a group will be able to see an item’s location, play a sound, and use Precision Finding to help pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when nearby. This also works with all other Find My network accessories.”

To be clear, Apple isn’t inventing anything new here. Rival brands like Tile already allow users to share their trackers. This feature should’ve been present in AirTags from the start, but hey, we’re just glad to see it in iOS 17.

But some users will be understandably concerned by AirTag sharing. These small trackers are already utilized by stalkers. Now that AirTags can be shared, there may be more avenues for stalking, particularly in situations of domestic abuse. Apple’s found a few ways to reduce AirTag stalking, but it hasn’t made any serious strides in this area.

The iOS 17 update will launch this fall, either in September or October. It’s supported by most modern iPhones. Those who are interested in testing the iOS 17 Preview can do so by joining the Apple Beta channel (though I don’t suggest running early beta software on your primary smartphone).

