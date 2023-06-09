Spotify Will Keep the Music Playing When Your Cellular Connection Drops

As you may know, Spotify allows you to download music for offline playback. This feature comes in handy when you remember to use it, but sometimes, you’re just unlucky—your cellular connection drops during a road trip, you have to go offline for a flight, or you’re stuck in the busy part of town that never has a phone signal.

To help users deal with these situations, Spotify is testing “Your Offline Mix.” It’s a playlist that automatically takes recently-played songs and saves them to your phone. Presumably, this playlist will regularly update to accommodate your listening habits.

We’ve been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" – a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online ✈️ What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9so0FZMRPX — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) June 8, 2023

And you don’t need to use the offline mix to benefit from it. When you listen to music, you usually stick with the stuff you’ve heard before. If your cellular connection drops while you’re listening to a favorite album or one of Spotify’s daily mixes, there’s a good chance that some of those songs will already be saved on your phone because of the offline mix—it should act as a buffer when you have a spotty connection.

At the very least, the offline mix is an easy way to reduce Spotify’s data usage. Your most-played songs will automatically download while you’re on Wi-Fi, and they’ll play locally (without streaming any data) when you’re on a cellular connection.

Spotify hasn’t announced a launch date for the offline mix, which is still being tested. In any case, we hope that it arrives soon. It’s a good and simple feature that should benefit users, even if they never actually listen through their offline mix.