Say Goodbye to Logitech’s Popular Blue Microphone Brand

In what might be seen as a short-sighted move, Logitech is killing off the Blue microphone brand that it acquired back in 2017. Going forward, hardware like the Blue Yeti will be sold under Logitech G branding—an odd choice, considering that Logitech G is a gaming brand.

This change is part of a larger brand reshuffle within Logitech. In a Reddit thread, the company explains that it’s folding ASTRO Gaming, Blue Microphones, and Logitech for Creators into Logitech G. (ASTRO will still exist as a Logitech G sub-brand, but Logitech for Creators is now retired.)

👋 gamers and creators! We have an update on our upcoming brand merger between Logitech G, @ASTROGaming, @BlueMicrophones and @logitechc! pic.twitter.com/qPPT36sJr6 — Logitech G (@LogitechG) June 8, 2023

Logitech says that “Blue” will still exist, but only as a marketing term to describe audio technologies or software. In other words, you may see terms like “Blue VO!CE filtering technology” on the spec sheet for a Logitech G Yeti microphone.

All existing products from Blue, ASTRO, and Logitech for Creators will now be managed by the Logitech G software hub. Some users will be unhappy with this change, but it should take a bit of weight off of Logitech, which now has fewer software platforms to maintain.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure what Logitech plans to do with its Blue studio microphones. Products like the Blue Baby Bottle SL and Blue Ember are prized for their high performance and relatively low price. We’ve reached out to the company for some clarification. (In any case, I suggest keeping an eye out for sales on Blue microphones. There’s already a few discounts on Amazon.)