News

Say Goodbye to Logitech’s Popular Blue Microphone Brand

The Blue Yeti is now Logitech G Yeti.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

In what might be seen as a short-sighted move, Logitech is killing off the Blue microphone brand that it acquired back in 2017. Going forward, hardware like the Blue Yeti will be sold under Logitech G branding—an odd choice, considering that Logitech G is a gaming brand.

This change is part of a larger brand reshuffle within Logitech. In a Reddit thread, the company explains that it’s folding ASTRO Gaming, Blue Microphones, and Logitech for Creators into Logitech G. (ASTRO will still exist as a Logitech G sub-brand, but Logitech for Creators is now retired.)

Logitech says that “Blue” will still exist, but only as a marketing term to describe audio technologies or software. In other words, you may see terms like “Blue VO!CE filtering technology” on the spec sheet for a Logitech G Yeti microphone.

All existing products from Blue, ASTRO, and Logitech for Creators will now be managed by the Logitech G software hub. Some users will be unhappy with this change, but it should take a bit of weight off of Logitech, which now has fewer software platforms to maintain.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure what Logitech plans to do with its Blue studio microphones. Products like the Blue Baby Bottle SL and Blue Ember are prized for their high performance and relatively low price. We’ve reached out to the company for some clarification. (In any case, I suggest keeping an eye out for sales on Blue microphones. There’s already a few discounts on Amazon.)

Source: Logitech via Twitter and Reddit

