Xfinity Makes It Easy to Receive a Discount After an Internet Outage

When an internet outage interrupts your work or puts a damper on your Netflix binge, you deserve some kind of compensation. Internet service is expensive, after all. But if you’re an Xfinity customer, you don’t need to call and complain about an outage—Xfinity now has a designated webpage for outage credits.

The Xfinity Status Center allows you to check for outages in your area. And now, it features a small box where you can report a recent outage to receive a credit on your monthly bill. All you do is enter the date of the outage, and Xfinity will determine if you’re eligible for the credit.

Just don’t set your expectations too high. After reporting three outages in my area, Xfinity gave me a total of $15 in credits. Now, after experiencing another outage, the company tells me that I’ve “exceeded the maximum amount of credits.” If you want a larger credit on your bill, or even a permanent discount, you need to do things the old-fashioned way—call and complain.

Still, it’s good to see that customers have a quick, easy, and non-argumentative way to get a discount after an internet outage. But I wish that this process was automatic. Even if a customer fails to notice an internet outage, they should be compensated for the lapse in service.

I should clarify that these credits are subject to Xfinity’s approval. The company may not give you a credit after an outage. And, in my experience, you may need to wait a few hours before you can successfully report an outage.