Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Xfinity Makes It Easy to Receive a Discount After an Internet Outage

Visit a website instead of making a phone call.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Xfinity store front in a downtown area
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

When an internet outage interrupts your work or puts a damper on your Netflix binge, you deserve some kind of compensation. Internet service is expensive, after all. But if you’re an Xfinity customer, you don’t need to call and complain about an outage—Xfinity now has a designated webpage for outage credits.

The Xfinity Status Center allows you to check for outages in your area. And now, it features a small box where you can report a recent outage to receive a credit on your monthly bill. All you do is enter the date of the outage, and Xfinity will determine if you’re eligible for the credit.

image of Xfinity Status Center with Report an Outage highlighted
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Xfinity's webpage for reporting an outage and receiving a credit.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Just don’t set your expectations too high. After reporting three outages in my area, Xfinity gave me a total of $15 in credits. Now, after experiencing another outage, the company tells me that I’ve “exceeded the maximum amount of credits.” If you want a larger credit on your bill, or even a permanent discount, you need to do things the old-fashioned way—call and complain.

Still, it’s good to see that customers have a quick, easy, and non-argumentative way to get a discount after an internet outage. But I wish that this process was automatic. Even if a customer fails to notice an internet outage, they should be compensated for the lapse in service.

I should clarify that these credits are subject to Xfinity’s approval. The company may not give you a credit after an outage. And, in my experience, you may need to wait a few hours before you can successfully report an outage.

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »