Apple Music Gains One of Spotify’s Best Features Later This Year

Before spending a fun day with your friends or family, someone in the group may announce that they’re building a playlist. If you’re a Spotify user, this isn’t such a big deal—you can all contribute to the playlist from your phones. But Apple Music doesn’t offer collaborative playlists. At least, not yet.

Later this year, an Apple Music update will unlock collaborative playlists. The idea is pretty simple; you invite your friends to build a collaborative playlist, and they can contribute whatever songs they want. Everyone in the collaborative playlist can see who submitted each song, and you can leave emoji reactions to songs you love or hate.

Of course, collaborative playlists require an Apple Music subscription. And Apple hasn’t shared much information about this feature, although it’s not like collaborative playlists are all that complicated.

Along with collaborative playlists, Apple Music will also gain a feature called SharePlay. It’s basically a wireless queueing and control system for CarPlay-enabled vehicles. If a bunch of Apple Music users are in a vehicle with CarPlay, they can control playback (skip track, pause, etc) and contribute to a music queue.

The collaborative playlists feature will come to Apple Music “later this year,” according to an Apple press release. So, it may not be included in the iOS 17 update (which arrives in September or October). It may be relegated to an Apple Music app update.