‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Will Love the New LEGO Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

The original Hocus Pocus movie was fun, quirky, and excellent, and most kids these days will never appreciate its greatness. If you’re a huge fan, you’ll love the new LEGO Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage arriving on July 4th.

Yes, LEGO is finally heading to Salem and brewing up a little witchcraft with the help of that black-flamed candle. With over 2,300 LEGO bricks coming in at 11 x 10 x 8.6 inches, you’ll find fine details throughout.

I’m talking about the spell book under some glass, potion bottles, and six all-new minifigures of your favorite characters. Those include all three Sanderson Sisters, Max, Danni, and Allison. Plus, we can’t forget about Binx, the black cat.

While all the minifigures are great, the best part of the new LEGO Hocus Pocus set is the Cottage and graveyard doors. If you dare, crack open the graveyard gate, and tour the museum, but don’t light the candle. Once you do, it’s no longer a museum, and the sisters spring to life and start brewing up some life potion.

In true LEGO fashion, the cottage is full of little details. You’ll find a cauldron, creaky doors, candles everywhere, tombstones, and the roof even opens to see inside the cottage while it’s on display.

“Dead man’s toe, dead man’s toe! Dead, dead, dead!” As expected, the all-new LEGO Hocus Pocus set is rather expensive and will retail for $299 starting on July 4th from the link below. As a reminder, LEGO VIP members can order one starting July 1st.