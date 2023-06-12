Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Will Love the New LEGO Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

Don't light the black-flamed candle.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Hocus Pocus
LEGO

The original Hocus Pocus movie was fun, quirky, and excellent, and most kids these days will never appreciate its greatness. If you’re a huge fan, you’ll love the new LEGO Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage arriving on July 4th.

Yes, LEGO is finally heading to Salem and brewing up a little witchcraft with the help of that black-flamed candle. With over 2,300 LEGO bricks coming in at 11 x 10 x 8.6 inches, you’ll find fine details throughout.

I’m talking about the spell book under some glass, potion bottles, and six all-new minifigures of your favorite characters. Those include all three Sanderson Sisters, Max, Danni, and Allison. Plus, we can’t forget about Binx, the black cat.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 3
woman building LEGO Hocus Pocus
LEGO
LEGO Hocus Pocus book
LEGO
LEGO Hocus Pocus spell and minifigure
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

While all the minifigures are great, the best part of the new LEGO Hocus Pocus set is the Cottage and graveyard doors. If you dare, crack open the graveyard gate, and tour the museum, but don’t light the candle. Once you do, it’s no longer a museum, and the sisters spring to life and start brewing up some life potion.

Explore the Batcave With This Stunning LEGO 'Batman Returns' Set
RELATEDExplore the Batcave With This Stunning LEGO 'Batman Returns' Set

In true LEGO fashion, the cottage is full of little details. You’ll find a cauldron, creaky doors, candles everywhere, tombstones, and the roof even opens to see inside the cottage while it’s on display.

“Dead man’s toe, dead man’s toe! Dead, dead, dead!” As expected, the all-new LEGO Hocus Pocus set is rather expensive and will retail for $299 starting on July 4th from the link below. As a reminder, LEGO VIP members can order one starting July 1st.

LEGO Disney Hocus Pocus set

Relive the classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus with the latest LEGO set, featuring the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »