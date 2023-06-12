Meta Launches an Open-Source AI Music Generator

Meta is giving us a glimpse at the future with MusicGen, a new open-source AI model that can spit out short songs based on your input. While it’s far from a finished product, MusicGen is impressive, and you can condition the AI with an existing melody to improve its results.

To test the MusicGen AI, simply visit the Hugging Face website, wait for the model to load, and start punching away. MusicGen relies on text input, so you need to describe exactly what you want to hear—a 90s R&B track with a vibraphone, for example, or a metal song with cumbia rhythm.

The AI spits out a track that’s just 12 seconds long, and of course, the results are wildly inconsistent. Simple prompts seem to work best. And if you want to get very specific with the AI, you can give it a music file for an existing song. The AI will then “condition” itself on the song’s melody, though it will not save any uploaded songs to its database.

We present MusicGen: A simple and controllable music generation model. MusicGen can be prompted by both text and melody.

We release code (MIT) and models (CC-BY NC) for open research, reproducibility, and for the music community: https://t.co/OkYjL4xDN7 pic.twitter.com/h1l4LGzYgf — Felix Kreuk (@FelixKreuk) June 9, 2023

Like Google’s MusicLM AI, which we tested last month, MusicGen’s output can sound a bit watery, foggy, or smeared. Instruments don’t have a ton of definition, especially when you give the AI an ambitious prompt. From my testing, the AI rarely does a good job with all of the “instruments” that it’s playing, though it usually has one or two well-defined and crisp instruments.

Prompt: 90s Hip-Hop with a Vibraphone (Messy, unclear bass.)

Prompt: Hair Metal with a Cumbia Rhythm (I’m not sure what I expected. Kinda cool.)

Meta says that MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music, including tracks from the Shutterstock and Pond5 libraries—this is important to keep in mind, as stock music tends to have a certain vibe and usually leans towards electronic, hip-hop, classical, and country genres. I’m sure that the AI’s dataset contains a variety of vastly different tracks, but it may handle some genres better than others.

You can test MusicGen on the Hugging Face website (though it may take a while for the program to load). Or, visit the GitHub for a more hands-on approach to this AI model.