Starlink May Offer In-Flight Wi-Fi Later This Year

Time to sit back and enjoy some Netflix at 35,000 feet.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Starlink satellite internet dish
Starlink

Last year Elon Musk’s company SpaceX unveiled its aviation plans, promising high-speed internet across the globe while up in a plane, even on commercial flights. And while Hawaiian Airlines and a few others hope to offer it soon, that’s still up to the FAA. However, it sounds like in-flight Starlink could arrive later this year.

For now, a few small regional plane operators offer Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, but eventually, it’ll be available on far more aircraft.

In response on Twitter to a few questions about regular everyday commercial flights, Elon Musk confirmed that the company is still waiting on the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to approve its use on commercial flights and the airlines themselves.

While we’ve heard big promises from Musk in the past, he’s now saying that Starlink aviation in-flight Wi-Fi will hopefully start later this year on commercial airlines.

Imagine boarding your typical Southwest or American Airlines flight, and instead of dealing with the poor pre-packaged options or paying $8 to read some emails, you would have full high-speed internet similar to what you get at home. That’s the goal, at least.

For those unaware, Starlink’s constellation consists of over 3,000 satellites floating up in the sky, and during Aviation, the connection passes from one satellite to another almost instantly. The results are high-speed and low-latency internet in the sky.

Remember that Starlink still needs FAA approval, not to mention airlines must replace hardware and antennas on each aircraft, which could be a long and expensive process. Either way, it looks like Starlink Aviation is going commercial sooner than later.

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.