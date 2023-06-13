This Mini Electric Truck Aims to Take on the Oversized Competition

Cars and trucks are bigger than ever, especially in the United States, but a new EV startup named TELO wants to change that. In a market dominated by oversized Ford F-150s or the Hummer EV, the Telo electric truck is as small as a Mini Cooper yet potentially as capable as a Toyota Tacoma.

The American EV startup is still in the early stages, but its ambitions are clear. The Telo Truck is a small, modular, electric “urban adventure vehicle” built for urban living and outdoor adventures on the weekend.

With all those buzzwords out of the way, what does the Telo truck have to offer? Well, it’s the same length as a 2-door Mini Cooper while packing four doors, seating for five adults, and a full 5-ft truck bed similar to what you’ll find on a Toyota Tacoma or other compact pickup trucks.

If that sounds impressive, it’s because it is. For a complete side-by-side comparison, check out the photo gallery below.

Suppose the initial specs from Telo are remotely accurate. In that case, this is a small but mighty truck. The company promises 350 miles of range thanks to a 106 kWh battery and a dual motor configuration that’ll give it around 500 HP for speedy performance and decent hauling. The site even mentions a 0-60 time of around four seconds.

For comparison, the Rivian R1T electric truck comes with either a 105 kWh or a 135 kWh battery, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is 98-131 kWh, so this slots nicely between the two. Fun fact, it has nearly the same size truck bed as the massive GMC Hummer EV, which also seats five, weighs 9,000 lbs, and is over 5ft longer.

The Telo electric truck is only 152 inches long and will reportedly weigh about 4,400 lbs. With the small overall size yet solid performance, it’ll fit nicely in urban parking spots, yet owners can fold down the rear seats and access the truck’s bed. As a result, you’ll be able to fit a full sheet of plywood, surfboards, and other items in the rear.

It’s like most compact pickup trucks Americans know and love, only far smaller, electric, and kinda cute. That said, we’re only seeing renders so far, and there are no interior photos, which is a bit concerning. I definitely want to see more of this thing.

Still, the all-new Telo Truck is available for pre-order today for $152, and if the company is successful, it’ll hit the market for around $49,999 (before tax incentives) sometime in 2025.