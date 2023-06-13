Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sonos Era 100 Review: This Smart Speaker Has Plenty of Tricks up Its Sleeve
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This Mini Electric Truck Aims to Take on the Oversized Competition

The Telo is a cute and capable mini electric truck.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Telo Truck on the beach
Telo

Cars and trucks are bigger than ever, especially in the United States, but a new EV startup named TELO wants to change that. In a market dominated by oversized Ford F-150s or the Hummer EV, the Telo electric truck is as small as a Mini Cooper yet potentially as capable as a Toyota Tacoma.

The American EV startup is still in the early stages, but its ambitions are clear. The Telo Truck is a small, modular, electric “urban adventure vehicle” built for urban living and outdoor adventures on the weekend.

With all those buzzwords out of the way, what does the Telo truck have to offer? Well, it’s the same length as a 2-door Mini Cooper while packing four doors, seating for five adults, and a full 5-ft truck bed similar to what you’ll find on a Toyota Tacoma or other compact pickup trucks.

If that sounds impressive, it’s because it is. For a complete side-by-side comparison, check out the photo gallery below.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 3
Telo vs Tacoma
Telo
Telo vs Mini Cooper
Telo
telo parking spot
Telo
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Suppose the initial specs from Telo are remotely accurate. In that case, this is a small but mighty truck. The company promises 350 miles of range thanks to a 106 kWh battery and a dual motor configuration that’ll give it around 500 HP for speedy performance and decent hauling. The site even mentions a 0-60 time of around four seconds.

Are Electric Trucks Heavier and More Dangerous Than Traditional Pickups?
RELATEDAre Electric Trucks Heavier and More Dangerous Than Traditional Pickups?

For comparison, the Rivian R1T electric truck comes with either a 105 kWh or a 135 kWh battery, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is 98-131 kWh, so this slots nicely between the two. Fun fact, it has nearly the same size truck bed as the massive GMC Hummer EV, which also seats five, weighs 9,000 lbs, and is over 5ft longer.

The Telo electric truck is only 152 inches long and will reportedly weigh about 4,400 lbs. With the small overall size yet solid performance, it’ll fit nicely in urban parking spots, yet owners can fold down the rear seats and access the truck’s bed. As a result, you’ll be able to fit a full sheet of plywood, surfboards, and other items in the rear.

It’s like most compact pickup trucks Americans know and love, only far smaller, electric, and kinda cute. That said, we’re only seeing renders so far, and there are no interior photos, which is a bit concerning. I definitely want to see more of this thing.

Still, the all-new Telo Truck is available for pre-order today for $152, and if the company is successful, it’ll hit the market for around $49,999 (before tax incentives) sometime in 2025.

Source: TeloTrucks 

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »