The Nothing Phone 2 Gets an Official U.S. Release Date

We still don't know its price, though.

The most artsy phone brand is ready for round two. And this time, it’ll actually sell a phone in the United States—Nothing’s Phone 2 launches globally on July 11th. Pricing for the device is still unknown, though.

Nothing’s first smartphone was surprisingly good, especially for the price. It shipped with a speedy Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and featured a customizable LED back panel called the “Glyph.” And like OnePlus’ early devices, the Nothing Phone 1 utilized a super-clean version of Android, which we always appreciate.

Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

We still don’t know a ton about the Nothing Phone 2. But Nothing confirms that it uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This particular chipset is already a year old, but it’s still very snappy and powerful. (For reference, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powers Samsung’s Galaxy S22).

According to Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, this Snapdragon chipset will also enable some new features. Most notably, Phone 2 will offer Raw HDR and 4K 60FPS recording, plus an increased power efficiency (which may lead to a better battery life).

Again, Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11th. You can tune into the launch event at 11 AM ET on July 11th, if you wish. Pricing for the device is still unknown.