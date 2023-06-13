Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sonos Era 100 Review: This Smart Speaker Has Plenty of Tricks up Its Sleeve
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Nothing Phone 2 Gets an Official U.S. Release Date

We still don't know its price, though.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nothing's very artistic representation of the Phone 2, which includes tentacles and lights.
Nothing

The most artsy phone brand is ready for round two. And this time, it’ll actually sell a phone in the United States—Nothing’s Phone 2 launches globally on July 11th. Pricing for the device is still unknown, though.

Nothing’s first smartphone was surprisingly good, especially for the price. It shipped with a speedy Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and featured a customizable LED back panel called the “Glyph.” And like OnePlus’ early devices, the Nothing Phone 1 utilized a super-clean version of Android, which we always appreciate.

We still don’t know a ton about the Nothing Phone 2. But Nothing confirms that it uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This particular chipset is already a year old, but it’s still very snappy and powerful. (For reference, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powers Samsung’s Galaxy S22).

Nothing Phone 1 Review: A Surprisingly Good Phone With a Party Trick
RELATEDNothing Phone 1 Review: A Surprisingly Good Phone With a Party Trick

According to Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, this Snapdragon chipset will also enable some new features. Most notably, Phone 2 will offer Raw HDR and 4K 60FPS recording, plus an increased power efficiency (which may lead to a better battery life).

Again, Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11th. You can tune into the launch event at 11 AM ET on July 11th, if you wish. Pricing for the device is still unknown.

Source: Nothing

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »