Netflix May Swing Into Live Sports Streaming

Netflix has a never-ending supply of on-demand movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, but it looks like the next big addition is streaming live sporting events.

According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is busy talking and planning a new celebrity golf event that could debut in Las Vegas later this year. And while that doesn’t sound like a big deal, it could be the first step to hosting more live events.

Sources suggest that the streaming giant plans to pull from its own resources and use celebrities from its popular Formula 1 racing show Drive to Survive. Then, pair up or compete with other celebrities and cast from Full Swing, its behind-the-scenes PGA Tour show.

For now, talks are in the early stages, so it doesn’t sound like this is a done deal. However, if it does happen, it would be the first live sporting event available and streaming on Netflix.

The company only just recently started testing live content, like its failed Love is Blind finale, which faced a bunch of struggles. It also had its first successful live comedy special with Chris Rock earlier this year.

However, switching to sports is an entirely different ballgame that Netflix hasn’t dabbled in before. Testing it out with a casual celebrity golf game could be the first step before potentially jumping into action sports, Thursday Night Football games like its rival at Amazon, or other types of live content.

If Netflix can prove to advertisers or sporting leagues that it can handle live streaming, it could eventually pave the way for bigger contracts. That’ll lead to more subscribers, which is the ultimate goal.