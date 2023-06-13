Buying Guides
News

‘Katamari’ and Google Team Up for a Hilarious Viral Easter Egg

The King of All Cosmos will be proud.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Katamari Easter Egg in Google Search
Ready to procrastinate? In what can only be described as a stroke of genius, Google Search now features a Katamari Easter Egg. Do a quick search for Katamari, click the bouncing ball on the right side of your screen, and start rolling!

Like the real Katamari game, this Easter Egg prompts you to roll a sticky ball that picks up small objects—images and text, in this example. We’re not sure when Google added the Katamari Easter Egg to Search, though it was first noticed by Redditors on June 9th.

To be clear, the Easter Egg works on both desktop and mobile devices, though it’s better with a keyboard. Trying to control the ball with a touchscreen is a slow and somewhat difficult process. If you’re near a computer, I suggest using it.

Search Google for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' for a Fun Easter Egg
RELATEDSearch Google for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' for a Fun Easter Egg

It’s been a great year for Google Search Easter Eggs. When The Last of Us series debuted on HBO Max (now Max), Google Search filled itself with nasty mushrooms. And back in March, Baby Yoda wandered across Google Search.

Now we need to beg Google for a Katamari browser extension. I’d love to build a Katamari on every website and in every video meeting—it would be the ultimate distraction for slackers.

Source: Kotaku

