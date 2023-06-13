‘Katamari’ and Google Team Up for a Hilarious Viral Easter Egg

Ready to procrastinate? In what can only be described as a stroke of genius, Google Search now features a Katamari Easter Egg. Do a quick search for Katamari, click the bouncing ball on the right side of your screen, and start rolling!

Like the real Katamari game, this Easter Egg prompts you to roll a sticky ball that picks up small objects—images and text, in this example. We’re not sure when Google added the Katamari Easter Egg to Search, though it was first noticed by Redditors on June 9th.

Sorry if you’ve seen this already but if you search ‘katamari’ on Google, then tap the katamari bouncing on the right, you can pick up everything on Google WHAT pic.twitter.com/23QTTNl7EM — Jim Caddick (@Caddicarus) June 12, 2023

To be clear, the Easter Egg works on both desktop and mobile devices, though it’s better with a keyboard. Trying to control the ball with a touchscreen is a slow and somewhat difficult process. If you’re near a computer, I suggest using it.

It’s been a great year for Google Search Easter Eggs. When The Last of Us series debuted on HBO Max (now Max), Google Search filled itself with nasty mushrooms. And back in March, Baby Yoda wandered across Google Search.

Now we need to beg Google for a Katamari browser extension. I’d love to build a Katamari on every website and in every video meeting—it would be the ultimate distraction for slackers.