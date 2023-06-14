Jackery Reveals an Expandable 2kWh Solar Generator

Whether you’re a camper, a business owner, or someone who just hates power outages, you should take a look at Jackery’s new Solar Generator 2000 Plus. It’s one of the most powerful offerings from Jackery, and interestingly, its 2kWh capacity is expandable up to 12kWh through add-on battery packs.

Depending on how you look at it, the 2000 Plus is either an update from Jackery’s 2000 Pro or a downgrade from the newer 3000 Pro. It offers most of the same features as the 2000 Pro, including quick AC charging (2 hours from wall power), app controls, and the ability to charge from six 200-watt solar panels simultaneously.

But the new 2000 Plus has some notable new features. First, there’s the luggage design with a pull-handle and wheels. There’s also 3000 watts of output power (up from 2,200 watts in the 2000 Pro generator), and an expandable capacity with Jackery’s new add-on battery packs.

In the event of a power outage, the Jackery 2000 Plus’ 2kWh capacity should power your basic electronics (smartphones, lamps, TV, etc) for a couple of days. But appliances, such as microwaves and electric cooktops, will drain the battery within a few hours—if you need to continuously power appliances from a battery (maybe you’re a camper, or a business that needs to operate during power outages), that’s where the add-on battery packs come into play.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 Plus was announced today, though we aren’t sure about the launch date or pricing. This article will be updated when additional information is available.