News

Anker’s New Solix Battery System Can Power Your Home

A modular battery system like Tesla’s Powerwall.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Anker Solix power solution outside of a home.
Anker

Smartphone accessory and portable battery maker Anker just announced SOLIX, a new sub-brand offering several home energy products. And while it’ll be rebranding its popular portable power stations, Anker Solix will also offer a modular Powerwall-like battery storage system, solar panels, and more.

Announced at its ReCharge event in New York City on Tuesday, Solix will have a slew of items that’ll power your home during a grid outage and other scenarios. The company had several things to unveil, but the Tesla Powerwall-like modular battery system was the star of the show.

We don’t have pricing or an official release date for now, but the Anker Solix modular battery system will be available around the globe in 2024. Like Tesla’s Powerwall, the Solix system is fully modular and scalable. It starts at 5 kWh of power but can expand to 180 kWh which could easily power an entire home for 5-7 days.

Anker says Solix can deliver backup power during a grid outage, works with existing or new Anker solar panel installations, and will “provide high levels of safety and durability, seamlessly transfer to off-grid power and be compatible with home energy equipment such as heat pumps, oil, and gas-powered generators.”

The system uses vertically stacked LFP batteries, can be controlled with Anker’s smartphone app and built-in power management system, and is highly scalable. Anker will even offer what it’s calling the SolarBank, a system for apartment-dwellers that sits on the balcony.

Anker currently offers a balcony solar panel kit for select regions, but now it’ll have a capable battery system to go along with it. While home energy storage is a fairly new market, Anker is jumping in head-first starting in 2024.

via Anker

