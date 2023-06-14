Netflix Won’t Renew Its New Restaurant for a Second Season

You have just two weeks to enjoy the Netflix Bites restaurant.

Starting on June 30th, residents and tourists in Los Angeles can get the “ultimate Netflix dining experience” at the official Netflix Bites restaurant. But, in typical Netflix fashion, this restaurant won’t be renewed for a second season.

Netflix Bites is a pop-up restaurant, not a permanent installation. It will be closed two weeks after its launch. Pop-up restaurants are a common fixture of big cities like Los Angeles, so this isn’t too out of the ordinary, though it’s odd to see Netflix participate in this trend.

At the time of writing, Netflix Bites still hasn’t published its menu. But Netflix confirms that the entree and drink recipes were created by some familiar faces—the stars of Chef’s Table, Nailed It!, and Drink Masters are involved in this project. (The Netflix Bites website specifically calls out Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Dominique Crew, Andrew Zimmerman, and a few other celebrity chefs.)

That said, Netflix Bites is “strictly an opportunity to taste these chefs’ unique dishes.” The celebrity chefs won’t be available for meet and greets. In fact, they won’t be in the kitchen. They’re just designing the menu.

Reservations for Netflix Bites are available today, starting at $25. This price goes toward your final restaurant bill. Again, Netflix Bites opens June 30th and closes two weeks later. You’ll find the restaurant at Short Stories Hotel on 115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles.