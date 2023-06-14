Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
Sonos Era 100 Review: This Smart Speaker Has Plenty of Tricks up Its Sleeve
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

You’ll Want to Wrap Your Cybertruck, and Here’s the Proof

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Cybertruck with a wrap.
Twitter

One of Tesla’s Cybertruck prototypes was spotted driving around California this week in a camouflage wrap, sparking rumors that the design is finalized. One thing we do know is the vehicle looks a lot better with a wrap.

Typically, automakers add camouflage and other things to vehicles ahead of production, masking the design before announcements or as they finalize everything. As a result, many saw the slew of Cybertruck images floating around and assumed the design was now final.

Tesla previously mentioned that buyers couldn’t get the Cybertruck in any color other than silver thanks to the bare steel design. However, potential owners could wrap the electric truck.

In another post on Twitter about the Cybertruck being “spotted,” Elon Musk made a joke about the camo but didn’t have anything else to say. Who knows, maybe this is Tesla testing out different wrap designs and materials before its debut, or maybe the design is final. Either way, it looks pretty good. We’re assuming Tesla will offer wraps during the checkout stage for buyers.

It’s worth noting that Tesla previously said final release candidate prototypes would arrive in August, production starts a few months later, and early deliveries will kick off near the end of the year. And as previously stated by Tesla, mass-volume production won’t start until early 2024.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »