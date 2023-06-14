You’ll Want to Wrap Your Cybertruck, and Here’s the Proof

One of Tesla’s Cybertruck prototypes was spotted driving around California this week in a camouflage wrap, sparking rumors that the design is finalized. One thing we do know is the vehicle looks a lot better with a wrap.

Typically, automakers add camouflage and other things to vehicles ahead of production, masking the design before announcements or as they finalize everything. As a result, many saw the slew of Cybertruck images floating around and assumed the design was now final.

Tesla previously mentioned that buyers couldn’t get the Cybertruck in any color other than silver thanks to the bare steel design. However, potential owners could wrap the electric truck.

Good thing we used camo lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2023

In another post on Twitter about the Cybertruck being “spotted,” Elon Musk made a joke about the camo but didn’t have anything else to say. Who knows, maybe this is Tesla testing out different wrap designs and materials before its debut, or maybe the design is final. Either way, it looks pretty good. We’re assuming Tesla will offer wraps during the checkout stage for buyers.

It’s worth noting that Tesla previously said final release candidate prototypes would arrive in August, production starts a few months later, and early deliveries will kick off near the end of the year. And as previously stated by Tesla, mass-volume production won’t start until early 2024.