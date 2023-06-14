Buying Guides
These Cable Companies Are Teaming Up to Sell a Streaming Box at Walmart

Say hello to the Xumo Stream Box---yes, that Xumo.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Xfinity Flex streaming box.
Comcast

Later this year, Comcast and Charter will team up to sell a streaming box at Walmart. The set-top box, called Xumo Stream Box, is simply a rebranded version of the Xfinity Flex streamer that Comcast began offering to internet customers a few years ago.

It ain’t flashy, but this is a pretty interesting partnership. Comcast and Charter are among the largest cable companies in the United States, and now, they’re working together to survive cable TV’s slow death.

These companies already own a bevy streaming services, including Peacock, Xfinity Stream, and naturally, Xumo. Now, thanks to the upcoming Xumo Stream Box, they’ll also own a hardware platform that can bring in revenue through ads, content distribution contracts, and subscription bounties—if you sign up for Netflix on the Xumo Stream Box, Comcast and Charter may get a cut of the cash.

Of course, the Xumo Stream Box will probably be a vehicle for Comcast-owned streaming services (they’re naming the thing after Xumo, so this isn’t a stretch of the imagination). And, because this is just a rebranded Xfinity Flex streamer, we can assume that Xfinity and Spectrum customers may be offered Xumo Stream Box for free.

I should note that the XClass TV, a Comcast smart TV sold at Walmart, will be rebranded to Xumo TV. My best guess is that Comcast and Spectrum are trying to follow the Roku business model (a cheap streaming device with plenty of free content).

We still don’t know the Xumo Stream Box’s launch date or price. But the device should arrive in late 2023, according to a press release from Charter. And I assume that Xumo Stream Box will be a very cheap product, sort of like Walmart’s Onn 4K streaming box.

Source: Comcast & Charter via Cord Cutters News

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.