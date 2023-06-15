Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Lost in the Crowd
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Alienware’s Latest Big Gaming Monitor Hits 360Hz for Only $459

Dell and Alienware debut two new gaming monitors.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Alienware gaming monitor pr image.
Alienware

If you’re ready to take your gaming to new heights, you’ll want to check out the latest gaming monitors from Dell and Alienware. The company released four new monitors today, including the big 27-inch Alienware 360 Hz gaming monitor for only $459.

And while that might sound a bit expensive for a monitor, Alienware’s similar high-end 27-inch panels released last year cost upwards of $600. The two new Alienware 27 Gaming Monitors (AW2724HF and AW2724DM) come with retractable headphone stands, top-tier specs, and more. That said, you’ll need to decide if resolution or refresh rate is more important when buying one.

The new Alienware AW2724HF is a 27-inch FHD IPS display with a blazing fast 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time. You’ll also enjoy 99% of the sRGB color gamut and features AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, and TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus to reduce low blue light emissions. It has a fully adjustable stand, a built-in headphone holder, and more.

Alienware's First RTX 40-Series Laptops Arrive on February 9th
RELATEDAlienware's First RTX 40-Series Laptops Arrive on February 9th

Then, Alienware also has the AW2724DM in the same 27-inch size, offering a higher QHD resolution and fast 180 Hz refresh rate when overclocked from the standard 165 Hz. It still has a solid 1ms GtG response time, high-contrast HDR, and delivers a stutter-free and smooth gaming experience.

That’s not all, either. Dell announced two new gaming monitors, in 25 and 27-inch sizes, all at slightly more affordable price points. However, most gamers will likely spring for the fancy Alienware options mentioned above. Both new Alienware 27-inch Gaming Monitors are available starting June 15th for $399 or $459.99 for the fancy 360Hz model. Dell’s two monitors aren’t available until later this month.

Source: Dell

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »