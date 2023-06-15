Alienware’s Latest Big Gaming Monitor Hits 360Hz for Only $459

If you’re ready to take your gaming to new heights, you’ll want to check out the latest gaming monitors from Dell and Alienware. The company released four new monitors today, including the big 27-inch Alienware 360 Hz gaming monitor for only $459.

And while that might sound a bit expensive for a monitor, Alienware’s similar high-end 27-inch panels released last year cost upwards of $600. The two new Alienware 27 Gaming Monitors (AW2724HF and AW2724DM) come with retractable headphone stands, top-tier specs, and more. That said, you’ll need to decide if resolution or refresh rate is more important when buying one.

The new Alienware AW2724HF is a 27-inch FHD IPS display with a blazing fast 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time. You’ll also enjoy 99% of the sRGB color gamut and features AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, and TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus to reduce low blue light emissions. It has a fully adjustable stand, a built-in headphone holder, and more.

Then, Alienware also has the AW2724DM in the same 27-inch size, offering a higher QHD resolution and fast 180 Hz refresh rate when overclocked from the standard 165 Hz. It still has a solid 1ms GtG response time, high-contrast HDR, and delivers a stutter-free and smooth gaming experience.

That’s not all, either. Dell announced two new gaming monitors, in 25 and 27-inch sizes, all at slightly more affordable price points. However, most gamers will likely spring for the fancy Alienware options mentioned above. Both new Alienware 27-inch Gaming Monitors are available starting June 15th for $399 or $459.99 for the fancy 360Hz model. Dell’s two monitors aren’t available until later this month.