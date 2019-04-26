Daily Deals: A $70 UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker, a $460 iPad Pro, a $275 iPhone 7, and More

Itching to spend some money? Now’s the time to buy yourself a gift at a discount. Today’s deals range from a $24 Google Home Mini to a $300 Lenovo Ideapad. But as always, we have our favorites.

Right now, you can grab an Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker for just $70. The UE BOOM 2 is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker for partying or showering, and it’s usually sold for about $200.

Of course, life isn’t all about partying and showering (you could use a shower, though). If you aren’t interested in discounted speakers, you should check out the $275 256GB iPhone 7 from Amazon, or the $460 12.9″ iPad Pro (2015 model) from Woot. Yes, these are older Apple devices, but they still work really well. Plus, they cost less than $500.

Laptops and Desktops

Sick of your old PC? Now’s the time to buy a new MacBook Pro, a Surface Pro, or a cheap Lenovo laptop.

MacBook Pro 13″ 256GB SSD Newest Model, $1,600 ($200 off) [Best Buy]

MacBook Pro 15″ 256GB SSD Newest Model, $2,100 ($300 off) [Best Buy]

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ + Office Home 2019, $650 ($200 off) [Best Buy]

HP Spectre 13.3″ Touch Screen Laptop, $1,050 ($500 off) [Best Buy]

Lenovo 330 IdeaPad 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Laptop, $300 ($180 off) [Newegg]

HP Laptop Stream 4GB RAM 32 GB SSD, $130 ($70 off) [Newegg]

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24″ 4K Creative Touch Display, $2,399 ($352 off) [Amazon]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Need to upgrade your home office? We’ve got the deals for you.

WD Elements 6TB External Hard Drive, $100 ($50 off with coupon code EMCTYVB36) [Newegg]

Team 16GB (2×8) DDR4 RAM, $80 ($10 off) [Newegg]

CORSAIR Vengeance 8GB (2×4) DDR4 RAM, $48 ($12 off) [Newegg]

Canon Pixma All-in-One Inkjet Printer, $35 ($25 off) [Walmart]

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack, $370 ($130 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Upgrade your phone or grab a new pair of AirPods at a discount.

iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $700 ($200 off) [Best Buy]

iPhone 7 256GB Unlocked Refurbished, $275 ($125 off) [Amazon]

Nokia 6.1 32GB Unlocked, $130 ($100 off) [Best Buy]

Moto G7 64GB Phone, $250 ($50 off) [Google Fi]

iPad Mini 4 128GB, $300 ($100 off) [Walmart]

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2015 Model Refurbished, $460 ($50 off) [Woot]

Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]

Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($19 off) [Amazon]

Bestrix Magnetic Dashboard Smartphone Car Mount, $15 ($20 off) [Amazon]

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable, $16 ($2 off) [Amazon]

Anker Wireless Charger 10W Qi-Certified, $11 ($4 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]

JDB Power Bank 10,000mAh, $9 ($3 off with coupon code WGD9V32E) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Today’s a great day for smarthome deals. If you don’t have any Google Home Minis, now’s the time to grab a few at a discount.

Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]

Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($90 off) [Massgenie]

Google Chromecast Newest Model, $34 ($7 off) [Massgenie]

Google Home Hub 7″, $74 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Philips Hue Starter Kit + 2 Google Home Minis, $170 ($128 off) [Best Buy]

Philips Hue White Bulbs 4-Pack, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]

Ring Floodlight Camera with Chime Pro Wi-Fi Extender, $250 ($50 off) [Woot]

NEXX Smart Garage Door Opener, $70 ($30 off) [Amazon]

NETGEAR Security Camera Kit 6-Pack, $363 ($438 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Grab a digital copy of Skyrim for the Switch or a discounted copy of the new Mortal Kombat game.

Skyrim Dark Souls Remastered Nintendo Switch, $28 ($12 off) [Nintendo]

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit, Variety Kit, and Vehicle Kit Bundle, $68 ($25 off) [Massgenie]

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One, $50 ($10 off) [Massgenie]

Xbox One Wireless Controller, $45 ($10 off) [Massgenie]

Xbox Live Gold 1-Year, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]

Save up to 65% on PlayStation Games [PlayStation]

Mystery Egg Random PC Game Bundle, $1 Each [Fanatical]

Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator + REV 2 All-in-One PC, $14 ($31 off) [Fanatical]

Tales From Candlekeep Complete Bundle PC, $5 ($28 off) [Fanatical]

Exile Bundle PC, $5 ($125 off) [Fanatical]

Audio Equipment and TVs

Sick of your TV, speakers, or headphones? Maybe it’s time to upgrade at a discount.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker, $70 ($110) [Best Buy]

Bose QuietComfort 32 Wireless Headphones, $260 ($80 off) [Massgenie]

Sony H900N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, $200 ($100 off) [Amazon]

Philips Fidelio Wireless Headphones, $200 ($66 off) [Amazon]

MATIS HD Digital Antenna, $18 ($8 off) [Amazon]

Samsung 55″ 4K Curved Smart TV, $800 ($1,600 off) [Walmart]

Sharp 40″ HD TV, $150 ($80 off) [Walmart]

Epson PowerLite Home Cinema Projector Refurbished, $400 ($250 off) [Best Buy]

Site-Wide Deals, Gift Cards, and Free Stuff

Grab some discounted donuts or get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne’s.

Order AT&T U-Verse, Get a $250 AT&T Gift Card [AT&T]

Up to 42% off WEN Landscaping Tools [Woot]

Take 60% off Clearance Items [NFL Shop]

Half off Menu Priced Pizza with Coupon Code DRAFTXHUT [Pizza Hut]

Free Pretzel with Any Pretzel Purchase [Auntie Anne’s]

Any Two Dozen Donuts for $12 [Krispy Creme]

$4 Unlimited Pizza Buffet [Cici’s]

Get a $2 Vudu Credit for Watching a Show with Ads [Vudu]

Free Ms. Marvel Comics [Comixology]

Everything Else

Beef up those legs with an under-desk elliptical or invest in a new sous vide immersion cooker.

Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker, $63 ($43 off with coupon code SUPER6) [Monoprice]

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Kit, $130 ($70 off) [Amazon]

Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical with Built-In Display, $185 ($95 off) [Amazon]

One-Size-Fits-Most Sport Leggings 2-Pack, $10 ($20 off) [Meh]

Zyllion Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush, $13 ($47 off) [Massgenie]

Bissell PowerLifter Pet-Ready Vacuum Cleaner, $80 ($70 off) [Walmart]

Mainstays 16×20 Picture Frames, $6 ($3 off) [Walmart]

Good deals always die young. Be sure to grab your favorite deals before they slip into the abyss.