X
Popular Searches

Daily Deals: A $70 UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker, a $460 iPad Pro, a $275 iPhone 7, and More

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The iPad Pro, the UE BOOM 2, and the iPhone 7
Apple, Ultimate Ears

Itching to spend some money? Now’s the time to buy yourself a gift at a discount. Today’s deals range from a $24 Google Home Mini to a $300 Lenovo Ideapad. But as always, we have our favorites.

Right now, you can grab an Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker for just $70. The UE BOOM 2 is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker for partying or showering, and it’s usually sold for about $200.

Of course, life isn’t all about partying and showering (you could use a shower, though). If you aren’t interested in discounted speakers, you should check out the $275 256GB iPhone 7 from Amazon, or the $460 12.9″ iPad Pro (2015 model) from Woot. Yes, these are older Apple devices, but they still work really well. Plus, they cost less than $500.

Laptops and Desktops

Sick of your old PC? Now’s the time to buy a new MacBook Pro, a Surface Pro, or a cheap Lenovo laptop.

  • MacBook Pro 13″ 256GB SSD Newest Model, $1,600 ($200 off) [Best Buy]
  • MacBook Pro 15″ 256GB SSD Newest Model, $2,100 ($300 off) [Best Buy]
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ + Office Home 2019, $650 ($200 off) [Best Buy]
  • HP Spectre 13.3″ Touch Screen Laptop, $1,050 ($500 off) [Best Buy]
  • Lenovo 330 IdeaPad 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Laptop, $300 ($180 off) [Newegg]
  • HP Laptop Stream 4GB RAM 32 GB SSD, $130 ($70 off) [Newegg]
  • Wacom Cintiq Pro 24″ 4K Creative Touch Display, $2,399 ($352 off) [Amazon]

Keyboards, Routers, and Other Computer Accessories

Need to upgrade your home office? We’ve got the deals for you.

  • WD Elements 6TB External Hard Drive, $100 ($50 off with coupon code EMCTYVB36) [Newegg]
  • Team 16GB (2×8) DDR4 RAM, $80 ($10 off) [Newegg]
  • CORSAIR Vengeance 8GB (2×4) DDR4 RAM, $48 ($12 off) [Newegg]
  • Canon Pixma All-in-One Inkjet Printer, $35 ($25 off) [Walmart]
  • NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack, $370 ($130 off) [Amazon]

Phones, Tablets, and Mobile Accessories

Upgrade your phone or grab a new pair of AirPods at a discount.

  • iPhone X 64GB Unlocked, $700 ($200 off) [Best Buy]
  • iPhone 7 256GB Unlocked Refurbished, $275 ($125 off) [Amazon]
  • Nokia 6.1 32GB Unlocked, $130 ($100 off) [Best Buy]
  • Moto G7 64GB Phone, $250 ($50 off) [Google Fi]
  • iPad Mini 4 128GB, $300 ($100 off) [Walmart]
  • iPad Pro 12.9″ 2015 Model Refurbished, $460 ($50 off) [Woot]
  • Apple Watch Series 3, $200 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($19 off) [Amazon]
  • Bestrix Magnetic Dashboard Smartphone Car Mount, $15 ($20 off) [Amazon]
  • Anker USB C to Lightning Cable, $16 ($2 off) [Amazon]
  • Anker Wireless Charger 10W Qi-Certified, $11 ($4 off with coupon clip) [Amazon]
  • JDB Power Bank 10,000mAh, $9 ($3 off with coupon code WGD9V32E) [Amazon]

Smart Home Gadgets

Today’s a great day for smarthome deals. If you don’t have any Google Home Minis, now’s the time to grab a few at a discount.

  • Google Home Mini, $24 ($26 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Mini 3-Pack, $68 ($90 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Chromecast Newest Model, $34 ($7 off) [Massgenie]
  • Google Home Hub 7″, $74 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Philips Hue Starter Kit + 2 Google Home Minis, $170 ($128 off) [Best Buy]
  • Philips Hue White Bulbs 4-Pack, $40 ($10 off) [Amazon]
  • Ring Floodlight Camera with Chime Pro Wi-Fi Extender, $250 ($50 off) [Woot]
  • NEXX Smart Garage Door Opener, $70 ($30 off) [Amazon]
  • NETGEAR Security Camera Kit 6-Pack, $363 ($438 off) [Amazon]

Video Games

Grab a digital copy of Skyrim for the Switch or a discounted copy of the new Mortal Kombat game.

  • Skyrim Dark Souls Remastered Nintendo Switch, $28 ($12 off) [Nintendo]
  • Nintendo Labo Robot Kit, Variety Kit, and Vehicle Kit Bundle, $68 ($25 off) [Massgenie]
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One, $50 ($10 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller, $45 ($10 off) [Massgenie]
  • Xbox Live Gold 1-Year, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, $40 ($20 off) [Massgenie]
  • Save up to 65% on PlayStation Games [PlayStation]
  • Mystery Egg Random PC Game Bundle, $1 Each [Fanatical]
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator + REV 2 All-in-One PC, $14 ($31 off) [Fanatical]
  • Tales From Candlekeep Complete Bundle PC, $5 ($28 off) [Fanatical]
  • Exile Bundle PC, $5 ($125 off) [Fanatical]

Audio Equipment and TVs

Sick of your TV, speakers, or headphones? Maybe it’s time to upgrade at a discount.

  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case Newest Model, $140 ($19 off) [Amazon]
  • Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker, $70 ($110) [Best Buy]
  • Bose QuietComfort 32 Wireless Headphones, $260 ($80 off) [Massgenie]
  • Sony H900N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, $200 ($100 off) [Amazon]
  • Philips Fidelio Wireless Headphones, $200 ($66 off) [Amazon]
  • MATIS HD Digital Antenna, $18 ($8 off) [Amazon]
  • Samsung 55″ 4K Curved Smart TV, $800 ($1,600 off) [Walmart]
  • Sharp 40″ HD TV, $150 ($80 off) [Walmart]
  • Epson PowerLite Home Cinema Projector Refurbished, $400 ($250 off) [Best Buy]

Site-Wide Deals, Gift Cards, and Free Stuff

Grab some discounted donuts or get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne’s.

  • Order AT&T U-Verse, Get a $250 AT&T Gift Card [AT&T]
  • Up to 42% off WEN Landscaping Tools [Woot]
  • Take 60% off Clearance Items [NFL Shop]
  • Save up to 65% on PlayStation Games [PlayStation]
  • Half off Menu Priced Pizza with Coupon Code DRAFTXHUT [Pizza Hut]
  • Free Pretzel with Any Pretzel Purchase [Auntie Anne’s]
  • Any Two Dozen Donuts for $12 [Krispy Creme]
  • $4 Unlimited Pizza Buffet [Cici’s]
  • Get a $2 Vudu Credit for Watching a Show with Ads [Vudu]
  • Free Ms. Marvel Comics [Comixology]

Everything Else

Beef up those legs with an under-desk elliptical or invest in a new sous vide immersion cooker.

  • Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker, $63 ($43 off with coupon code SUPER6) [Monoprice]
  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Kit, $130 ($70 off) [Amazon]
  • Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical with Built-In Display, $185 ($95 off) [Amazon]
  • One-Size-Fits-Most Sport Leggings 2-Pack, $10 ($20 off) [Meh]
  • Zyllion Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush, $13 ($47 off) [Massgenie]
  • Bissell PowerLifter Pet-Ready Vacuum Cleaner, $80 ($70 off) [Walmart]
  • Mainstays 16×20 Picture Frames, $6 ($3 off) [Walmart]

Good deals always die young. Be sure to grab your favorite deals before they slip into the abyss.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
The Best VR Headsets For Your Phone
Andrew Heinzman |
Virtual Reality is working hard to be the future of gaming, but dedicated devices are still a little too expensive. Thankfully, you can experience the joy of VR by pairing your cell phone with an affordable headset.
The Best Accessories for Your Apple TV
Oliver Haslam |
The Apple TV is a great way of getting big screen entertainment onto your television, and with more streaming services popping up daily, it gets better and better. However, it could always be complemented by some awesome accessories. But which?