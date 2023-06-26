Lenovo Thinkbook 14s Yoga Gen 3 Review: Excellent Internals, Iffy Extras



7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price:

Starting At $1,420

The Lenovo Yoga laptop series is known for its flexible 2-in-1 design. I’ve been using the new Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3 for a month now, and overall, it’s been a pleasant experience. However, some drawbacks make it difficult to recommend, at least for some.

Since its debut in 2012, the Lenovo Yoga lineup has consistently impressed. Its innovative hinged design allows for multiple form factors. And with its sturdy construction and affordable price, choosing a Yoga is a wise investment.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3 is a versatile device that can be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. It has numerous ports, an efficient keyboard, and some useful additional features. Although it may not offer the same features as a high-end model, it is priced more affordably and is perfect for small business users on a tighter budget.

Here's What We Like Modern design

Great 2-for-1 modes

Good keyboard And What We Don't Poor real-life battery life

Small stylus

Just one Thunderbolt 4/USB4 port

Small touchpad

No numberpad

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

The Design: Modern and Practical

Dimensions: 0.67 x 12.6 x 8.62in (17.02 x 320 x 218.95mm)

0.67 x 12.6 x 8.62in (17.02 x 320 x 218.95mm) Weight : From 3.3lbs (1.50kg)

: From 3.3lbs (1.50kg) Display : FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, Glass

: FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, Glass Screen Size : 14-inch

: 14-inch Brightness : 300 nits

: 300 nits Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6 2×2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 or above

: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 or above Colors: Mineral Gray, Abyss Blue

The 14-inch ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3 has a sleek and professional-looking aluminum body that sits firmly on the modern side. It comes in two elegant color options: Mineral Gray and Abyss Blue, with my review unit being the former. The laptop features the “ThinkBook” label at the bottom right of the case and “Lenovo” running down the top left vertically. Unfortunately, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3 laptop can get pretty smudgy from fingerprints, which takes away from its look.

When you open the laptop, the backlit keyboard looks very nice in its Iron Grey color. Due to the screen size, the keyboard doesn’t include a number pad like the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-Inch Gen 8, which I reviewed earlier this year. At the bottom, you’ll find the touchpad in the middle of the device.

The 2-in-1

One of the key features of any Yoga is its versatility to switch easily between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. With the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3, I found that transitioning between modes was smooth and secure, and I had no concerns about the device shifting or (gulp) falling on the floor because it became unstable. The 14-inch display feels especially inviting when the machine is in tablet form, as it’s not too small—or too big. Indeed, it’s just right.

Ports

Since Apple finally realized more, not fewer, ports are best on MacBook Pro, other manufacturers have followed. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3, like other laptops I’ve reviewed this year, now have a large selection of ports on either side of the machine. In this case, the right side of the device includes a stylus (in storage), a power button with a fingerprint reader, and a microSD card slot. There’s also a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, Kensington Nano Security Slot, and USB-C Gen 2 for power-in.

To the left is a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port (yes, there’s only one), HDMI 2.0, another USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a headphone/mic combo. There’s also a Novo hole that works with the Lenovo Onekey recovery software, which allows you to enter recovery if the PC fails to boot normally.

Regarding the fingerprint reader on the power button, I found that it worked only half the time—at least initially. After resetting it, the reader worked as expected; go figure.

Touchscreen, Trackpad, and Keyboard

The laptop keyboard has six rows of backlit keys that offer a comfortable typing experience, whether starting your day or working for hours. The touchpad is very responsive, even when using gestures, but those with larger fingers may find it a bit small. However, most users should find the size to be just right.

The device has a small stylus that can be stored and charged on the laptop’s right side. However, its compact size makes it impractical, especially for those with larger hands. Investing in a larger input device to achieve better results when handwriting and drawing may be worthwhile.

Audio, Camera, and Video: Lackluster Offerings

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3 is designed for business users, not creatives, and this is most noticeable when it comes to audio and video. The laptop comes with two 2-watt stereo speakers that sit at the top and bottom of the device. It also includes enhanced Dolby Atmos capabilities. The result is an adequate, not an extraordinary, experience.

Regarding the camera, the device has a 720p or 1080p webcam that comes with a fixed focus and a privacy shutter that is manually operated. Additionally, two microphones have some noise-canceling functions. The tiny privacy shutter is effective, but it’s not easy to locate as it’s oddly placed at the top center of the display. However, it works as intended.

Moving on, videos look good on the Yoga thanks to the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics available on models with 16GB memory. If you decide on the 8GB option, you’ll have integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Throughout testing, videos never jumped or froze, regardless of where they were located (internally or through streaming). Unfortunately, the experience wasn’t ideal—thanks to the display, as you’ll read below.

Neither audio, camera, nor video is excellent on this laptop—especially if you’re stuck with a 720p front-facing camera. However, it becomes a little bit more bearable after making tweaks in the Lenovo Vantage app. You can use it to adjust the camera, microphone, and other settings.

Performance: Terrific Insides

The laptop I received to review boasts a 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U Processor and comes with a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD and 16 GB DDR4-3200MHz (8 GB Soldered + 8 GB SODIMM) RAM. It also came with Windows 11 Pro 64.

I found that the laptop performed admirably in real-world situations during my testing. It had no trouble opening multiple windows in Google Chrome quickly, and even when running Adobe Photoshop, I encountered no hiccups.

With all the extras, this laptop is priced at around $1,700 on the Lenovo website; the cheapest option is $1,420. I wouldn’t consider either price “cheap,” but compared to many others, this is a budget device that performs as expected for this type of machine.

Display: Lenovo Should Do Better

Like other current-generation ThinkBook options, this machine offers an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with anti-glare with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It provides 100%sRGB and just 300 nits of brightness. Being a Yoga, it’s also a touch device, of course. The display is suitable for everyday tasks, but its low 300 nits make it best used indoors only. Unfortunately, I wanted to increase the brightness even when set to the maximum level.

Battery Life: A Major Miss

According to Lenovo, the laptop’s battery can last almost 12 hours before recharging. However, in my personal experience, I only managed to get around six to seven hours of use. Fortunately, the device comes with a 65W USB-C Wall Mount Slim 90% PCC AC Adapter that can quickly charge up to 80% in just 60 minutes, somewhat compensating for its disappointing battery life.

Should You Buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3?

If you’re considering the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 3, there are some key things to remember. The 14-inch device boasts top-notch internal components and a reliable keyboard. However, the display, audio, and video quality may not meet your expectations if you plan to use it primarily for entertainment.