We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Microsoft Store Now Sells Replacement Parts for Some Surface Devices

Kickstands, screens, batteries, and more.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Someone repairing a Surface Pro 9 using official replacement parts.
Microsoft

Two years ago, Microsoft began selling official Surface replacement parts through iFixit. It was Microsoft’s first step toward repairability—a practice that benefits both customers and the environment. And, starting today, Surface owners can buy official replacement parts at the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft’s selection of replacement parts is pretty impressive. You can buy a new keyboard, display, webcam, battery, speaker, or SSD for your Surface Laptop or Surface Tablet. And although these components aren’t incredibly affordable, I believe that they’re reasonably priced. (You probably don’t want to pay $350 for a Surface Pro 9 display, but it’s better than paying $1,500 for a new Surface Pro 9!)

iFixit Manta Driver Kit Review: Self Repair, Bit by Bit
RELATEDiFixit Manta Driver Kit Review: Self Repair, Bit by Bit

That said, if you own a Surface device that’s more than a few years old, you’re probably out of luck. Microsoft is only selling parts for the last few generations of Surface products. Presumably, this is due to the fact that old Surface devices are very difficult to repair. Microsoft has made a clear effort to improve device repairability. (Besides, replacement parts for old Surface devices would probably cost more than they’re worth. A refurbished Surface Pro 4 costs less than some of the parts on Microsoft’s webstore.)

And, oddly enough, the Microsoft Store doesn’t carry any tools for device repair. It simply asks customers to buy tools at iFixit. If you don’t own screwdrivers, heat pads, spudgers, or other necessary repair tools, I suggest that you shop at iFixit for both your replacement parts and tools—iFixit sells plenty of kits for Surface repairs.

Source: Microsoft

