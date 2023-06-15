Buying Guides
LEGO Releases a Redesigned Eldorado Fortress Pirate Set

Aaaarrrrgggghhhh!

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress set
LEGO

LEGO is reviving a fan-favorite theme with its all-new LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress set, based on the original LEGO Pirates. The original Fortress arrived in 1989 and is now back, bigger and better than ever.

If you’re a fan of pirates, you’ll absolutely love this new build from LEGO. That’s because the giant Eldorado Fortress is fully modular, full of additional details, and has many different layout options. That way, builders can wander the dungeons, ride the pirate ship, and more.

According to LEGO, the pirate Eldorado Fortress comes complete with eight minifigures, including six imperial soldiers and two pirates. You’ll also get a skeleton, parrot, monkey, and a few crabs when shipwrecked on an island somewhere.

Eagle-eyed viewers or fans will notice little touches throughout that give a nod to the original design. However, the all-new 2023 LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress measures over 10 inches high, extends nearly 27 inches long (in open configuration), and is almost 10 inches deep. It’s a big set.

As usual, LEGO is bringing out all the stops with this new set. With 2,509 pieces, you can carefully craft an entire fortress with a working port, movable crane, and jail cell. There are hidden trap doors throughout the Fortress and a little rowboat for when pirates want to leave the imperial ship.

So, when can you get your hands on the new and improved Eldorado Fortress? It’ll be available online and in stores starting July 7th for $215. VIP members can snag it starting July 4th.

LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress

Get the new and improved LEGO Eldorado Fortress full of pirates starting July 7th for $215.

Shop

