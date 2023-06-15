Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Install This Update to Fix Android Auto’s Broken Voice Commands

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Car console running Android Auto with Waze open
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

If you’re an Android Auto user who just can’t get voice commands to work, go update the Google app on your phone. This problem was the result of a Google Assistant bug, which is why the fix requires an update to the basic Google app.

Complaints about Android Auto voice commands began cropping up earlier this year. Users found that they could no longer use voice commands to call people on their contacts list. Evidently, a bug prevented Android Auto from accessing “personal results” associated with users’ Google accounts or smartphones.

A spokesperson on Google’s Android Auto Help Forum says that the bug is resolved (thanks to the Google Assistant team). But, again, you need to update the Google app on your smartphone. This is not an update to Android Auto—it’s an update to the Google app.

You can manually update the Google app from the Play Store on your phone. Of course, there’s a decent chance that your phone has already installed this update. If you’ve suffered from broken voice commands, I suggest hopping into your car to see if everything works now.

Source: Google via TechRadar, autoevolution

