We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
News

Toyota Begins Testing Its Stylish Electric GR Sports Car

And it could have a manual transmission.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Toyota Electric GR sports car.
Toyota

Toyota is already working hard on its first all-electric GR sports car, which could come with a simulated manual transmission, have a stylish and sleek design, and be better than the Supra GR.

At the end of 2021, Toyota hosted a huge media event to discuss its electrification goals. During the event, we got a teaser of an EV Toyota Tacoma, and over a dozen other vehicles, including a slick-looking Toyota GR sports car.

The latest updated roadmap suggests Toyota’s first performance EV could arrive in 2026. Now, we’re hearing that the performance division and chairman Akio Toyoda himself are already testing the electric GR. For those unaware, Akio is the grandson of the company’s original founder.

Toyota electric GR rendering.
Toyota

While Toyota recently had a shake-up at the CEO position, it sounds like Toyoda himself is deeply involved with how things progress, including the sports car in partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR).

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda recently told reporters at Autocar that the electric GR is real and a prototype is undergoing testing, then shared a bunch of other exciting tidbits. Those include that it could arrive with a manual transmission, although that’ll likely be “software simulated,” have real engine noises, and even jerk as it changes gears.

All that is to say, it’ll look, sound, and feel like the classic Toyota sports cars fans know and love. Toyoda even said there’s a clutch, and when combined with all the engine noises, drivers won’t be able to tell if it runs on a battery or gasoline.

Unfortunately, the chairman also mentioned that he’s unsure if this specific electric GR will make it to market by 2026. Either way, whether it is this car or something else, it must be “fun to drive to be worthy of the GR badge,” so whatever arrives will be exciting.

via Motor1

