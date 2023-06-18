Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Lost in the Crowd
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This “Space Factory” Will Manufacture Goods from Orbit

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Varda space capsule
Varda

There are a lot of things happening in space these days, like beaming solar power back to Earth, weddings later this year, Starlink internet satellites, and now Varda Space Industries has successfully launched the “world’s first space factory” into orbit.

Varda Space Industries, a California-based startup co-founded by a veteran at SpaceX, launched its W-Series 1 satellite into orbit. This isn’t your typical satellite, either. Instead, it’s a test for a complete manufacturing factory floating in zero gravity.

NASA Releases New Images of Winter Frost on Mars
RELATEDNASA Releases New Images of Winter Frost on Mars

The company describes itself as a leader in “in-space manufacturing and hypersonic re-entry logistics,” and that’s precisely what it hopes to accomplish with the W-Series 1 satellite.

According to its press release, the company plans to manufacture materials like pharmaceuticals and other products that aren’t safe or easy to produce on Earth or that yield better results from the microgravity conditions in space. Yes, they plan to mass-produce drugs in space.

For example, studies published by the NIH and the National Library of Medicine suggest certain ingredients like pembrolizumab, used in some cancer drugs, are easier to make and crystalize in microgravity.

As for the W-Series 1 itself, the entire system was lab-designed in California and contains manufactured components and software to handle many tasks. Everything from star trackers, propulsion systems, reaction wheels, solar panels, flight software, radios, composite structures and tanks, and separation systems.

In the tweet above, the factory’s solar panels are up and operational, which is an essential first step before manufacturing begins. Varda’s first mission is to research in-space drug development and much more in the coming years.

via Interesting Engineering

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »