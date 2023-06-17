Ryan Reynolds Will Read You Bedtime Stories on New Fubo Channel

Ryan Reynolds is a busy guy, but that hasn’t stopped him from selling Mint Mobile, making Deadpool movies, buying Football clubs, and now he’s getting a channel on the streaming platform Fubo.

If you’re one of the many that endlessly scroll Netflix, YouTube, and Fubo looking for a show as you fall asleep, Fubo and Ryan Reynolds have you covered. Dressed in cute pajamas, Ryan will read bedtime stories on a new “Maximum Effort” channel on Fubo. Here’s a sneak peek.

Play Video

Ditching his R-rated irreverent attitude in movies to play the dad role, the new Maximum Effort channel makes its Fubo debut on June 20th.

“Bedtime Stories With Ryan” will be a 15-part series where Reynolds “reads new and classic bedtime stories to soothe your mind and soul.” It sounds like the idea here is to actually help viewers fall asleep, which is an interesting move.

And finally, the Maximum Effort channel will debut on Fubo first but will hit other streaming platforms soon. If you’re a fan of Reynolds or want to listen to something soothing as you drift asleep, check it out on Fubo starting June 20th.