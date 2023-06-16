Your myQ Garage Opener Just Lost Google Assistant Support

Chamberlain’s myQ smart garage openers no longer support Google Assistant. The company states that this integration did not offer a “user-friendly experience.” Until Chamberlain can find a “better solution,” myQ users will just have to deal with the loss of Google Assistant compatibility.

As explained by 9to5Google, myQ garage openers aren’t properly integrated with Google Assistant. Instead, they receive Google Assistant voice commands through the “Conversational Actions” protocol, which was discontinued on June 13th.

The official sunset period for Conversational Actions began in June of 2022. Chamberlain had a full year to prepare for this change, and Google provided resources to help developers get up to speed. But Chamberlain tells 9to5Google that it purposefully let Google Assistant support fall by the wayside.

“Due to customer feedback, we determined that our current Google Assistant integration feature is not a user-friendly experience. For the time being, we have discontinued the feature for new myQ users until we determine a better integration solution. Existing myQ users who are already linked to Google Assistant will still be able to use the Google Assistant feature with the myQ app.”

“Current myQ users” should still have access to Google Assistant controls. According to Chamberlain, only new users (and those who unlink myQ from their Google account) are supposed to lose Google Assistant support.

But it seems that Chamberlain is a bit confused. There are a bevy of longtime myQ owners who say that they can no longer use Google Assistant with their smart garage opener. And because Google Assistant integration relied on the now-dead “Conversational Actions” protocol, there isn’t a reason to believe that it will keep working for everyone.

Chamberlain says it’s looking for a “better solution” to Google Assistant integration, which is a bit odd, considering that Google Assistant natively supports garage door openers. Anyway, this is just the classic crap that happens in the smart home world. You buy a product for a specific feature, and that feature disappears for no real reason. If you don’t want to use myQ anymore, you have to buy something else and wait a few years for the same old problems to crop up.