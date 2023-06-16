Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Stream ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 1 for Free Before Starting S2

Catch up on all the action and adventure.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast.
StarTrek.com

Star Trek shows are everywhere on Paramount Plus right now, from Lower Deck to Picard, but arguably one of the best is Strange New Worlds. If you haven’t tuned in yet, and recently saw it has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you can stream the entire first season for free.

Occasionally streaming services offer an episode or two for free. Thankfully, this time around, Paramount Plus is offering the entire first season of Strange New Worlds completely free on YouTube.

For those unaware, Strange New Worlds is a prequel to the original Star Trek, and it follows the early adventures of the USS Enterprise and its crew, led by Captain Pike. The star-studded cast quickly helped it become one of the most popular series on Paramount Plus, making it much-watch TV for trekkers.

Following the widespread success, the series quickly renewed for a second season, which officially aired this week on June 15th, 2023. You’ll want to catch up on all the action and know exactly what’s happening.

So, whether you watched Strange New Worlds when it initially came out or were too busy streaming other Star Trek series, now is your chance. Catch up or watch it for the first time by hitting the link below to watch all ten exciting episodes completely free. Then, sign up for Paramount Plus to stream season 2.

Source: YouTube

