ViewSonic’s New Projector Is Undeniably “Designed for Xbox”

Shopping for a gaming projector should be an easy task. But if you’ve never owned a projector, it can be very difficult to understand all the specs and features you’ll need for gaming. That’s why ViewSonic is launching the first projector with “Designed for Xbox” certification—the X2-4K LED.

The “Designed for Xbox” program ensures that a product, such as a controller or headset, is fully compatible with the Xbox platform. To be clear, any old projector will work with Xbox. This certification is a bit superfluous—you could even call it a gimmick—but it lets customers know that the X2-4K LED is a gaming projector in both form and function.

The X2-4K LED’s specs are pretty decent. It’s a short throw projector, and it can cast a 100-inch image. Resolution caps out at 4K 60Hz—a bit short of the Xbox’s maximum 4K 120Hz, but not a huge problem for most gamers (running the Xbox at lower settings will get you better performance, anyway). And you can set the projector at 1440p 120Hz or 1080p 240Hz, if you wish.

ViewSonic promises 2,900 lumens of brightness, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble using the projector during the daytime. Plus, vertical lens shift and optical zoom will make the projector easy to install without impacting video quality. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports, built-in Harmon-Kardon speakers, and HDMI CEC compatibility (which lets your game console, streaming stick, or AVR control the projector’s volume and power).

The X2-4K LED projector will launch in July of 2023. It costs $1,600—not an unreasonable price for a 4K LED projector, but still a pretty penny. If you’re confused by projector specs but want a projector for gaming, I suggest that you keep an eye on the X2-4K LED. It’s certainly an easy option.