Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Lost in the Crowd
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

ViewSonic’s New Projector Is Undeniably “Designed for Xbox”

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The X2-4K LED Projector for Xbox
ViewSonic

Shopping for a gaming projector should be an easy task. But if you’ve never owned a projector, it can be very difficult to understand all the specs and features you’ll need for gaming. That’s why ViewSonic is launching the first projector with “Designed for Xbox” certification—the X2-4K LED.

The “Designed for Xbox” program ensures that a product, such as a controller or headset, is fully compatible with the Xbox platform. To be clear, any old projector will work with Xbox. This certification is a bit superfluous—you could even call it a gimmick—but it lets customers know that the X2-4K LED is a gaming projector in both form and function.

The X2-4K LED’s specs are pretty decent. It’s a short throw projector, and it can cast a 100-inch image. Resolution caps out at 4K 60Hz—a bit short of the Xbox’s maximum 4K 120Hz, but not a huge problem for most gamers (running the Xbox at lower settings will get you better performance, anyway). And you can set the projector at 1440p 120Hz or 1080p 240Hz, if you wish.

How to Pick a Projector
RELATEDHow to Pick a Projector

ViewSonic promises 2,900 lumens of brightness, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble using the projector during the daytime. Plus, vertical lens shift and optical zoom will make the projector easy to install without impacting video quality. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports, built-in Harmon-Kardon speakers, and HDMI CEC compatibility (which lets your game console, streaming stick, or AVR control the projector’s volume and power).

The X2-4K LED projector will launch in July of 2023. It costs $1,600—not an unreasonable price for a 4K LED projector, but still a pretty penny. If you’re confused by projector specs but want a projector for gaming, I suggest that you keep an eye on the X2-4K LED. It’s certainly an easy option.

Source: ViewSonic via The Verge

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »