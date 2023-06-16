Rivian EVs Could Be Getting a Big Software Upgrade

Rivian’s electric vehicles have plenty to love, but being a new automotive manufacturer has its share of growing pains. And while the software experience is constantly improving, Rivian is reportedly acquiring the world’s most popular EV route planning service to boost it even more.

While the software experience inside the Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S SUV is solid, it could certainly be better. According to Electrek, Rivian is acquiring A Better Route Planner, the Sweden-based company that offers one of the best EV route, trip, and charging platforms on the market.

It sounds like Rivian either already acquired the company or will soon, which should be a huge step in improving the in-vehicle experience.

A Better Route Planner works across iOS, Android, web, CarPlay, and Android Auto and is already available in other electric vehicles like Polestar. The service uses a detailed map system and community resources to help EV owners plan extended trips, route out charging stations, and more.

It even uses driving and road data to help accurately plan trips, which is pretty neat. According to reports, ABRP will continue to work with existing partners but will get rolled into Rivian simultaneously.

The idea here is that Rivian can improve the in-vehicle experience while delivering key driving and vehicle metrics to improve the service. It could be a win-win, but we’ll have to wait and see.