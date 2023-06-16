Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Lost in the Crowd
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Rivian EVs Could Be Getting a Big Software Upgrade

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Rivian R1T plugged into a CCS charger
Tyler Hayes / Review Geek

Rivian’s electric vehicles have plenty to love, but being a new automotive manufacturer has its share of growing pains. And while the software experience is constantly improving, Rivian is reportedly acquiring the world’s most popular EV route planning service to boost it even more.

While the software experience inside the Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S SUV is solid, it could certainly be better. According to Electrek, Rivian is acquiring A Better Route Planner, the Sweden-based company that offers one of the best EV route, trip, and charging platforms on the market.

It sounds like Rivian either already acquired the company or will soon, which should be a huge step in improving the in-vehicle experience.

Rivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle
RELATEDRivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle

A Better Route Planner works across iOS, Android, web, CarPlay, and Android Auto and is already available in other electric vehicles like Polestar. The service uses a detailed map system and community resources to help EV owners plan extended trips, route out charging stations, and more.

It even uses driving and road data to help accurately plan trips, which is pretty neat. According to reports, ABRP will continue to work with existing partners but will get rolled into Rivian simultaneously.

The idea here is that Rivian can improve the in-vehicle experience while delivering key driving and vehicle metrics to improve the service. It could be a win-win, but we’ll have to wait and see.

via Electrek

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »