News

Facial Recognition for Bears Isn’t as Weird as You’d Think

| 1 min read
A photo of a bear with its face outlined for facial recognition.
BearID

The words “facial recognition” may inspire visions  of a dystopian future. But this technology isn’t just for humans—it can also identify animals. And a non-profit called BearID believes that facial recognition may revolutionize wildlife conservation.

BearID is operated by a small team. The software is developed by Mary Nguyen and Ed Miller (who also happens to be principal engineer at ARM), while the conservation expertise comes from Melanie Clapham, a PhD in conservation biology.

In some ways, this is a very straightforward project. The BearID team wants to develop a real-time facial recognition network for bears. Such a system will save a ton of labor—scientists won’t need to go out and count the number of bears in a given area (or tag them, which is obviously a bit dangerous). But it will also provide instant information on a bear’s whereabouts, its path, and its habits.

Google Photos Can Recognize the Back of Your Head
RELATEDGoogle Photos Can Recognize the Back of Your Head

From a conversation standpoint, this data is pretty invaluable. It also has the potential to be a huge money-saver, as scientists can collect a wealth of data without sending people to manually observe bears. Of course, BearID believes that facial recognition technology could track other animals.

The technology behind BearID is still very hands-on. Basically, images are shot in the field, uploaded to a cloud server, and processed using AI. Ed Miller hopes to improve and automate this system through a small ARM computer, such as a Raspberry Pi 4B, that can shoot and process images of bears locally. A low-power transmitter in the computer can then send finished data back to a lab. (In any case, the computer will need to have onboard AI capabilities, which may prove to be a challenge. Maybe they should use Google Pixel phones?)

For more information on BearID, I suggest visiting the non-profit’s website. You can also check out The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s writeup on BearID, which contains some unique images, videos, and information.

Source: BearID via The Raspberry Pi Foundation

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »