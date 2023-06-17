Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: Lost in the Crowd
Dell XPS 15 (2023) Laptop Review: A Prosumer Media-Lover's Go-To
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Say Goodbye to Windows’ Default Mail and Calendar Apps

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
an image of the basic Windows Mail app.
Microsoft

Microsoft’s classic Mail and Calendar apps will be retired in 2024. These apps are being replaced by the new, web-based version of Outlook that Microsoft offers for free. If you use the basic Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11, you’ll soon see a prompt asking you to try Outlook.

Understandably, some people are attached to Windows’ Mail and Calendar apps. But these programs are pretty outdated. Outlook gives you a ton of great new features, including a modern interface, phishing protection, AI suggestions, the ability to make calendar appointments from incoming emails, more robust search functionality, and easy syncing between your mobile device and PC.

Microsoft quietly announced this change in a support post. It explains that all Windows computers sold in 2024 will use Outlook for email and calendar functionality. Existing users will, at some point, be asked to migrate their information to Outlook—you just press a button, and the software moves your stuff to Outlook.

7 Underused Microsoft Outlook Features
RELATED7 Underused Microsoft Outlook Features

If you don’t enjoy Outlook, you can reverse this migration to continue using Mail and Calendar. You can also install these apps from the Microsoft Store. But be warned—Mail and Calendar will be removed from the Microsoft Store by 2025. Presumably, Mail and Calendar will stop receiving software and security updates within the next two years.

While this may sound like bad news, it’s honestly a bit overdue. Outlook is a fantastic email and calendar client. It’s shockingly easy to use, and it integrates with the Microsoft 365 family of applications, meaning that it should make work easier if you use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other “Office” apps.

Source: Microsoft via XDA Developers

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »