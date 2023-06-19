Buying Guides
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

KIA Starts Delivery of Its EV9 Electric SUV

EV9 deliveries begin in South Korea.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
KIA EV9 in two colors
KIA

The impressive new KIA EV9 electric SUV unveiled in March is finally ready to hit the streets. And while it won’t be coming to the United States until later this year, the automaker’s first deliveries started today for buyers in South Korea.

The KIA EV9 is a three-row electric SUV with a unique look, plenty to offer, and premium specs. It’s also KIA’s second electrified vehicle following the successful EV6. During the unveiling in March, KIA confirmed it would arrive later this year in the US as a 2024 year model, but other markets could get it earlier.

Today, according to the Korea Economic Daily, shipments have officially begun for those who pre-ordered, with deliveries starting as early as June 19th.

Another view of the KIA EV9 interior and middle console.
KIA

For those unaware, the new EV9 is built on the Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP platform, similar to the IONIQ lineup. Along with third-row seating, it also packs a sleek front end, fast charging, and will eventually be available in RWD and AWD configurations.

As for specs, it’ll come with a standard 76 kWh battery or a Long Range 99.8 kWh battery. That gets up to 330 miles per charge (501km) and can go from 0-62 mph in 8.2 seconds. The dual-motor AWD model is even faster but loses a bit of range.

During the unveiling earlier this year, KIA confirmed the 800V platform would allow the all-new EV9 to get 150 miles of range after just 15 minutes on a charger. Other specs include fun interior lighting, a 12-inch infotainment display, first-row reclining comfort seats, a slew of driver-assist modes, and more.

Then, later this year, an even better EV9 GT model should arrive, but we’re still waiting for more details on that. Either way, with the new KIA EV9 now shipping to customers in South Korea, it’s only a matter of time before it hits the streets here in the United States.

via Electrek

