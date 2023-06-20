Kensington Launches a Quiet Mechanical Keyboard for Professionals

And just look at that battery life!

Whether you’re at the office or working from home, you probably want a keyboard that won’t annoy other people. Still, you need a great typing experience. That’s why Kensington is launching its QuietType Pro “silent” mechanical keyboard—an impressive but costly piece of hardware.

The Kensington QuietType Pro, which was originally announced at CES 2023, combines premium Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches with sound-dampening pads. The result is a quiet-yet-tactile typing experience—the keys reach about 55 dB, according to Kensington.

For reference, 55 dB is about the same volume level as your speaking voice. This keyboard isn’t completely “silent,” though it’s only a few decibels louder than a typical membrane keyboard.

QuietType Pro’s design is quite nice, with an aluminum frame, ABS keycaps, and a white backlight. It has an IPX4 water-resistance rating, and interestingly, its battery can last 90 hours on a charge when the backlight is at 100%. Disabling the backlight will give you an even longer battery life.

The keyboard offers a wealth of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and an included 2.4GHz receiver. You can connect this keyboard to five devices at a time—two over Bluetooth, one over USB, and another with the wireless dongle.

And, naturally, Kensington offers a ton of extra functionality. There’s a row of video call controls at the top of this keyboard, plus the ability to customize function keys, program macros, and create app profiles through the KensingtonWorks software.

Kensington’s QuietType Pro keyboard is available today for $200. It’s a pretty expensive product, but to Kensington’s credit, this keyboard looks very premium. Note that this keyboard includes a wrist rest.

Kensington MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard Perfect for professionals, the Kensington QuietType Pro offers tactile mechanical switches with sound-dampening hardware. It's also spill-proof and works wired or wirelessly.