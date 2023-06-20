Rivian to Get Tesla Supercharger Access in 2024

Today, the American automaker Rivian announced that it would be switching to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) made popular by Tesla. Yes, this means that in the future, Rivian R1T and R1S electric vehicles can use Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Until recently, you couldn’t just plug your EV into any charger. Instead, owners had to find an SAE Combo CCS Type 1 charging station or a J1772 plug, depending on the vehicle. And while charging standards and plugs will likely continue to evolve, it’s pretty clear that everyone is jumping on Tesla’s once-proprietary solution.

For those unaware, Tesla uses its own plug for electric vehicles. And while the company led by Elon Musk recently released a CCS adapter and started changing stations so more EVs could use its chargers, the situation is a bit of a mess.

Thanks to a partnership with Ford unveiled last month, Tesla’s proprietary plug has transformed into a new standard, which everyone calls NACS, short for the North American Charging Standard. We’ve since seen several automakers follow suit, and that includes Rivian.

On June 20th, Rivian signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard. As a result, Rivian vehicles can use Tesla’s Supercharger network throughout the US and Canada starting in the Spring of 2024.

However, we’re unsure if future Rivian vehicles will come with this new NACS plug type (the Tesla plug) or if it’ll continue with its own and offer extensions and adapters. It’s also worth mentioning that many Supercharger stations may not have a cable long enough to reach the back of a Rivian truck. As a result, I’m assuming the company will start offering extensions as Tesla works to increase cable lengths. Either way, this is a win for Rivian owners moving forward.