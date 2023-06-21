Amazon Prime Members Get $15 for Installing This App

In the weeks leading up to Prime Day, you may come across some hidden deals on Amazon. And one such deal, which is available today, scores you a $15 Amazon gift card simply for installing the Amazon Photos app and uploading your first photo—this promotion ends July 7th, and it requires a Prime membership.

The Amazon Photos app (iOS/Android) automatically backs up your full-resolution photos to the cloud. Prime members get unlimited Amazon Photos storage—it’s one of the best perks of your subscription! And even if you don’t need Amazon Photos for backups, you can use the app to create photo slideshows for your Fire TV or Echo Show.

Of course, if you’re an existing Amazon Photos user, this promotion isn’t very useful. Amazon wants you to upload your first photo to the Amazon Photos service. (If it’s any consolation, Amazon is offering all Prime members a three-month Kindle Unlimited trial.)

Again, to score a $15 Amazon Gift card, simply install Amazon Photos and upload your first image. This promotion ends July 7th, and it’s only available to Prime users. It should also work for those with a Prime trial, but my advice is to save your free Prime trial for Prime Day.