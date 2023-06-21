Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
Withings Body Smart Review: A Connected Scale For the Masses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO’s Massive Disney Castle Set Even Includes Fireworks

Bring Disney World's famous monument into your home.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
LEGO Disney Castle Set on a countertop.
LEGO

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, LEGO is launching a massive Disney Castle set that contains 4,837 individual pieces. The set is based on Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World, and it includes a bunch of interesting details, such as fireworks.

The LEGO Disney Castle stands 31.5 inches tall and 23 inches wide. It’s quite large, though if you look at the castle’s backside, you’ll notice that the whole thing is sliced in half—this makes it more fun for kids, but it also allows you to shove the castle right against a wall.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 4
Full view of the LEGO Disney Castle Set
LEGO
Inside view of the LEGO Disney Castle Set
LEGO
Minifigs inside of the LEGO Disney Castle Set
LEGO
Packaging for the LEGO Disney Castle Set
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

Each room in the castle is a reference to Disney’s vast catalog. One room contains Sleeping Beauty’s bed, for example, while another holds Aladdin’s lamp. But the bottom of the castle is a ballroom, which is fitting, as this set includes eight minifigs of famous Disney couples. (Specifically the couples from Princess and the FrogCinderellaTangled, and Snow White.)

Build Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets
RELATEDBuild Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets

This is just one of the many LEGO Disney sets launched in 2023. Earlier this year, LEGO debuted some collectable Disney minifigs, a large Little Mermaid set, and even a set that celebrates Disney’s greatest villains.

The LEGO Disney Castle goes on sale July 4th and costs $400. It’s intended for adults, though of course, it’s something that kids will love to see. Note that LEGO VIP members can buy this set three days early.

LEGO Disney Castle

Bring Disney World's Cinderella Castle into your home with LEGO's new and massive Disney Castle set. It launches July 4th.

Shop

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »