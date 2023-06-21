Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
Withings Body Smart Review: A Connected Scale For the Masses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Cadillac Shares a First Glimpse of the Futuristic Escalade EV

It's big, it's bold, and it's all-electric.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A dark closeup of the Cadillac Escalade IQ's front bumper and headlights.
Cadillac

The wait is coming to an end—Cadillac will fully reveal the Escalade IQ electric SUV on August 9th. And while we still don’t know exactly what the Escalade IQ will look like, a new teaser video shows that it’ll be a futuristic behemoth.

This short 26-second teaser is like a tightrope act. Cadillac gives us a plain look at certain parts of the car, including its animated headlights (which look like something off a UFO) and gigantic tires. There’s also a quick shot through the car’s sunroof. Inside, you can see what appears to be a very wide infotainment screen.

Cadillac describes the Escalade IQ as the “reinvention of an icon.” This is true from a design standpoint—GM doesn’t want its new electric vehicles to look like the old gas-powered models.

Why EV Registration Fees Are So Dang High
RELATEDWhy EV Registration Fees Are So Dang High

But the all-electric Escalade will still offer the roomy design, premium interior, and impressive power that made Escalade famous in the first place. The only major difference, aside from the design, is the lack of a roaring V8 engine. I just wish we knew some of the practical details, such as vehicle range.

The full Cadillac Escalade IQ reveal takes place on August 9th. Presumably, the car will go on sale sometime in 2024. I should note that GM is trying to revitalize its EV strategy a bit—it recently discontinued the Chevy Bolt, and it’s aiming its sights toward large, futuristic EVs like the Escalade IQ. After all, drivers in the United States are obsessed with big cars.

Source: Cadillac 

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »