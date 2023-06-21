Cadillac Shares a First Glimpse of the Futuristic Escalade EV

The wait is coming to an end—Cadillac will fully reveal the Escalade IQ electric SUV on August 9th. And while we still don’t know exactly what the Escalade IQ will look like, a new teaser video shows that it’ll be a futuristic behemoth.

This short 26-second teaser is like a tightrope act. Cadillac gives us a plain look at certain parts of the car, including its animated headlights (which look like something off a UFO) and gigantic tires. There’s also a quick shot through the car’s sunroof. Inside, you can see what appears to be a very wide infotainment screen.

Cadillac describes the Escalade IQ as the “reinvention of an icon.” This is true from a design standpoint—GM doesn’t want its new electric vehicles to look like the old gas-powered models.

But the all-electric Escalade will still offer the roomy design, premium interior, and impressive power that made Escalade famous in the first place. The only major difference, aside from the design, is the lack of a roaring V8 engine. I just wish we knew some of the practical details, such as vehicle range.

The full Cadillac Escalade IQ reveal takes place on August 9th. Presumably, the car will go on sale sometime in 2024. I should note that GM is trying to revitalize its EV strategy a bit—it recently discontinued the Chevy Bolt, and it’s aiming its sights toward large, futuristic EVs like the Escalade IQ. After all, drivers in the United States are obsessed with big cars.