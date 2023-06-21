Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Amazon Prime Day Returns This July, with Early Sales Starting Today

The summer sale of the year begins July 11th.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Amazon Prime logo on an envelope
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

Get your wishlist ready for Prime Day. This year, Amazon is hosting its big shopping event on July 11th and 12th. The company is also offering a bevy of early-access deals to Prime subscribers, and it’s opened reservations for some killer invite-only discounts.

Most of Amazon’s early-access deals are available on the Prime Day landing page. And, for once, I’m actually very impressed by Amazon’s early offerings—not only did Amazon slash prices on all the usual suspects (Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo speakers, Eero routers), but it’s also offering limited-time discounts on vacuums, kitchen appliances, and other large items.

Here are some great discounts we came across:

Bear in mind that these deals are subject to change. And the biggest discounts won’t arrive until July 11th. If you’re patient, I suggest that you skip these early deals and focus on filling out an Amazon wishlist. That way, when Prime Day begins, you can simply look through your wishlist for the deals you actually want.

Amazon Prime Members Get $15 for Installing This App
RELATEDAmazon Prime Members Get $15 for Installing This App

Of course, Amazon is offering some limited-time promotions for Prime members. You can get a $15 gift card just for using the Amazon Photos app, and all Prime members are eligible for a three-month Kindle Unlimited trial.

Just to reiterate, these are early-access Prime Day deals. The real Prime Day shopping event begins July 11th and ends on the night of July 12th. Bear in mind that some Prime Day deals are invite-only and require a reservation—you can see these invite-only items on the Prime Day landing page.

Source: Amazon

