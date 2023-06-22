Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
Withings Body Smart Review: A Connected Scale For the Masses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Before the July 6th Price Hike

Now's the time to stock up on Xbox Game Pass gift cards.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Xbox Series X
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

Now’s a good time to stock up on Xbox Game Pass gift cards. Microsoft will increase the price of Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Console subscriptions on July 6th. If you’re a monthly subscriber, you won’t see the price increase until August 13th, though you can still save money by purchasing gift cards today.

Microsoft confirmed the Game Pass price hike in a conversation with The Verge. Essentially, Game Pass Ultimate will cost $2 extra, bringing its price to $16.99 a month. The Game Pass Console subscription is only increasing by $1, and will now cost $10.99 each month. (Thankfully, Game Pass PC will remain at its usual price.)

This is the first Game Pass price increase since 2017. It coincides with a near-global price hike for the Xbox Series X console—in most markets, the Xbox Series X will cost about $50 extra. However, this console’s price will not change in the United States.

ViewSonic's New Projector Is Undeniably "Designed for Xbox"
RELATEDViewSonic's New Projector Is Undeniably "Designed for Xbox"

Late last year, Microsoft’s Phil Spector implied that Xbox pricing would increase in 2023. So, the Xbox Series X price hike may reach the United States at some point. My assumption is that it will occur before or after the 2023 holiday season. But this is just an assumption.

Anyway, if you’re a Game Pass user, you might want to stock up on some Game Pass gift cards. If you buy a year’s worth of Game Pass Ultimate gift cards before the price hike, you’ll save $24. It’s not a massive amount of money, but it’s decent.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Digital Code

Get the Game Pass Ultimate experience for $14.99 a month before the July 6th price hike.

Best Buy

$14.99
 

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for Console Digital Code

Score three months of Game Pass for Console for $30---it's cheaper than what you'll pay after July 6th.

Best Buy

$29.99
 

Amazon

Source: Xbox via The Verge

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »