Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Before the July 6th Price Hike

Now’s a good time to stock up on Xbox Game Pass gift cards. Microsoft will increase the price of Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Console subscriptions on July 6th. If you’re a monthly subscriber, you won’t see the price increase until August 13th, though you can still save money by purchasing gift cards today.

Microsoft confirmed the Game Pass price hike in a conversation with The Verge. Essentially, Game Pass Ultimate will cost $2 extra, bringing its price to $16.99 a month. The Game Pass Console subscription is only increasing by $1, and will now cost $10.99 each month. (Thankfully, Game Pass PC will remain at its usual price.)

This is the first Game Pass price increase since 2017. It coincides with a near-global price hike for the Xbox Series X console—in most markets, the Xbox Series X will cost about $50 extra. However, this console’s price will not change in the United States.

Late last year, Microsoft’s Phil Spector implied that Xbox pricing would increase in 2023. So, the Xbox Series X price hike may reach the United States at some point. My assumption is that it will occur before or after the 2023 holiday season. But this is just an assumption.

Anyway, if you’re a Game Pass user, you might want to stock up on some Game Pass gift cards. If you buy a year’s worth of Game Pass Ultimate gift cards before the price hike, you’ll save $24. It’s not a massive amount of money, but it’s decent.

