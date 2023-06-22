Buying Guides
Which Xfinity Customers Will Lose Peacock Premium on June 26th?

Peacock is flying the coop!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Both Xfinity and Peacock are owned by Comcast. So, quite naturally, Xfinity has spent the last few years handing out Peacock Premium memberships. But this promotion is coming to an end—most Xfinity internet customers will lose Peacock Premium on June 26th.

This change was first announced in February of 2023, and now, Xfinity is sending out a final warning to its customers. If you want to continue using Peacock Premium, Xfinity will sell you the membership for $2.99 a month, rather than the normal price of $4.99 a month. (The $2.99 promotion will appear in your email inbox and on your Xfinity Flex player. But after a year, you’ll go back to Peacock’s regular pricing.)

Some Xfinity customers will continue to receive Peacock Premium for free. If you’re on an Xfinity Gigabit+ Internet plan, you should receive an email explaining how to continue your Peacock Premium membership. Xfinity Rewards customers with Platinum or Diamond status are also eligible—if you’ve been an Xfinity customer for more than seven years, please claim your Platinum or Diamond status.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Xfinity Internet Customers: You will lose Peacock Premium access on June 26th, though you will be offered a one-year discounted membership offer for $2.99 a month. This offer should appear in your email inbox and on your Xfinity Flex player.
  • Xfinity Gigabit+ Customers: If your Xfinity internet plan includes speeds of 1 Gigabit or more, you’ll continue to get Peacock Premium for free until 2025. You may need to check your email to receive this offer, though.
  • Xfinity Rewards (Platinum/Diamond): Customers who’ve been with Xfinity for seven years or longer will continue to receive Peacock Premium for free. You just need to register with the rewards program.

To clarify, we had to get this information from an Xfinity support thread. Comcast hasn’t formally announced that Gigabit+ and Rewards customers will receive extended access to Peacock Premium.

While we’re disappointed to see this offer end, it’s kind of understandable. Comcast just wanted to generate interest in Peacock. Judging by how Xfinity customers are reacting, I’d say that the promotion fulfilled its purpose.

To note, Peacock often has a Black Friday deal—last year, it was a 12-month membership for $20. If you aren’t willing to pay a monthly fee for Peacock Premium (even at Xfinity’s discounted rate), perhaps you should wait for Black Friday to come around.

Source: Xfinity (1, 2), Peacock

