Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
Withings Body Smart Review: A Connected Scale For the Masses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Privacy-Focused DuckDuckGo Browser Arrives on Windows in Public Beta

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
DuckDuckGo Windows browser automatically hiding cookie popups on a website.
DuckDuckGo

Windows users can now ditch Chrome or Edge for the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo browser. It includes a ton of built-in protections, such as anti-tracking technology, a private YouTube player, and a hide-my-email service.

The DuckDuckGo browser first debuted in December of 2021. At that time, it was only available as a private beta on macOS—it entered public beta on Mac some time ago, and now, it’s available in public beta on Windows. (This is a pretty solid beta release, though you may run into bugs and other small problems.)

Here are some of the features included in the DuckDuckGo browser:

  • Tracker Blocking: DuckDuckGo browser automatically blocks invasive third-party trackers across the web. Note that DuckDuckGo is very discriminate when it blocks trackers—it rarely breaks a website’s functionality.
  • Cookie Pop-up Management: If a website allows you to choose your cookie settings, DuckDuckGo will automatically select the most private settings and hide the website’s pop-up message.
  • Fire Button: Delete browser history and active logins at the press of a button. You can mark websites as “fireproof” if you don’t want them to be affected by this feature.
  • Email Forwarding: DuckDuckGo can automatically hide your real email address by providing you with an @duck.com forwarding address.
Mullvad VPN Debuts Its Ad-Free Search Engine
RELATEDMullvad VPN Debuts Its Ad-Free Search Engine

I should also clarify something—DuckDuckGo browser is not based on Chromium. Instead, it relies on  your operating system’s built-in rendering engines (which is probably why Windows development took so long). Not only does this eliminate some privacy concerns, but it allows the DuckDuckGo browser to report itself as Microsoft Edge on most websites, which should help to obscure your identity.

DuckDuckGo browser also lacks extension support at this time. But it can block advertisements, and it has a built-in password manager (along with all the aforementioned features). If you’re like me, the lack of extension support is kind of a non-starter, but this shouldn’t be a problem for the average user.

You can install the DuckDuckGo Windows browser today. You can import bookmarks and passwords from another browser if necessary.

Source: DuckDuckGo

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »