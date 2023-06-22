Privacy-Focused DuckDuckGo Browser Arrives on Windows in Public Beta

Windows users can now ditch Chrome or Edge for the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo browser. It includes a ton of built-in protections, such as anti-tracking technology, a private YouTube player, and a hide-my-email service.

The DuckDuckGo browser first debuted in December of 2021. At that time, it was only available as a private beta on macOS—it entered public beta on Mac some time ago, and now, it’s available in public beta on Windows. (This is a pretty solid beta release, though you may run into bugs and other small problems.)

Here are some of the features included in the DuckDuckGo browser:

Tracker Blocking : DuckDuckGo browser automatically blocks invasive third-party trackers across the web. Note that DuckDuckGo is very discriminate when it blocks trackers—it rarely breaks a website’s functionality.

: DuckDuckGo browser automatically blocks invasive third-party trackers across the web. Note that DuckDuckGo is very discriminate when it blocks trackers—it rarely breaks a website’s functionality. Cookie Pop-up Management : If a website allows you to choose your cookie settings, DuckDuckGo will automatically select the most private settings and hide the website’s pop-up message.

: If a website allows you to choose your cookie settings, DuckDuckGo will automatically select the most private settings and hide the website’s pop-up message. Fire Button : Delete browser history and active logins at the press of a button. You can mark websites as “fireproof” if you don’t want them to be affected by this feature.

: Delete browser history and active logins at the press of a button. You can mark websites as “fireproof” if you don’t want them to be affected by this feature. Email Forwarding: DuckDuckGo can automatically hide your real email address by providing you with an @duck.com forwarding address.

I should also clarify something—DuckDuckGo browser is not based on Chromium. Instead, it relies on your operating system’s built-in rendering engines (which is probably why Windows development took so long). Not only does this eliminate some privacy concerns, but it allows the DuckDuckGo browser to report itself as Microsoft Edge on most websites, which should help to obscure your identity.

DuckDuckGo browser also lacks extension support at this time. But it can block advertisements, and it has a built-in password manager (along with all the aforementioned features). If you’re like me, the lack of extension support is kind of a non-starter, but this shouldn’t be a problem for the average user.

You can install the DuckDuckGo Windows browser today. You can import bookmarks and passwords from another browser if necessary.