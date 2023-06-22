Anker Launches a Compact Backup Battery for Emergencies and Camping

The summer season is in full swing. And for many people, that means two things—you can go camping, and you probably need to prepare an emergency kit. In any case, a portable battery is a must-have. And Anker is launching a new product that should fit your needs.

Available today for $170, the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is a medium-sized backup battery with two USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C ports, and an integrated lamp. With an impressive 60,000mAh capacity, it bridges the gap between small power banks and large electric generators.

Interestingly, this battery can charge via USB-C cable or solar panel. That means you don’t need to keep track of an AC charging cable, and importantly, you can juice up the PowerCore Reserve when you’re outdoors (or during a power outage).

The power bank uses a standard XT-60 port (12-24 volt) for solar charging. That said, Anker doesn’t list solar charging speed on any of its marketing materials—I had to look at a photo of the power bank’s bottom, which was uploaded by an Amazon reviewer, to find that the solar charging speed caps out at 60 watts. This is perfectly acceptable, and it means that you can buy a cheaper solar panel.

Again, Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is available today for $170 (you can save 15% by clicking the coupon on the Amazon listing). Bear in mind that this product does not include a power brick or an XT-60 cable (this cable is built into most portable solar panels).

