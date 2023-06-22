Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer Review: An Easy Upgrade for Your Gaming Audio
Withings Body Smart Review: A Connected Scale For the Masses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Anker Launches a Compact Backup Battery for Emergencies and Camping

And yes, it accepts solar power.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Charging multiple phones from the Anker 548 Power Bank and using its built-in emergency light.
Anker

The summer season is in full swing. And for many people, that means two things—you can go camping, and you probably need to prepare an emergency kit. In any case, a portable battery is a must-have. And Anker is launching a new product that should fit your needs.

Available today for $170, the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is a medium-sized backup battery with two USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C ports, and an integrated lamp. With an impressive 60,000mAh capacity, it bridges the gap between small power banks and large electric generators.

Interestingly, this battery can charge via USB-C cable or solar panel. That means you don’t need to keep track of an AC charging cable, and importantly, you can juice up the PowerCore Reserve when you’re outdoors (or during a power outage).

Anker Soundcore Motion X600 Review: Unbelievable Spatial Audio Speaker
RELATEDAnker Soundcore Motion X600 Review: Unbelievable Spatial Audio Speaker

The power bank uses a standard XT-60 port (12-24 volt) for solar charging. That said, Anker doesn’t list solar charging speed on any of its marketing materials—I had to look at a photo of the power bank’s bottom, which was uploaded by an Amazon reviewer, to find that the solar charging speed caps out at 60 watts. This is perfectly acceptable, and it means that you can buy a cheaper solar panel.

Again, Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is available today for $170 (you can save 15% by clicking the coupon on the Amazon listing). Bear in mind that this product does not include a power brick or an XT-60 cable (this cable is built into most portable solar panels).

Anker Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh)

Simultaneously charge up to four USB devices with Anker's PowerCore Reserve 192W battery. It offers a 60,000mAh capacity, it has a compact design, and it features an integrated emergency lamp.

Amazon

$169.99
 

Anker

Source: Anker

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »