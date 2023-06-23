Buying Guides
News

How to Test Google Home’s Advanced New Automation Feature

Say hello to Script Editor.

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
image of the new Google Home Automations web interface.
Google

Even the most highly-customized smart home has to play by the rules. But a new Google Home feature, called the Script Editor, could free you from pre-programmed automations and routines—you can finally program everything yourself.

We first heard about the Google Home Script Editor in October of 2022. The feature is now available in Public Preview. And, for better or worse, the name “Script Editor” is totally accurate. If you want to build advanced home automations and access some unique smart home functionality, you need to do a bit of programming.

The good news is that Script Editor uses the YAML programming language, which is very easy to read and write (it also has an autofill function). To get started with this tool, all you need is a bit of self-confidence and a quick run through Google’s tutorials. I also suggest that you play with (or customize) Google’s example scripts. (Presumably, other users will share their custom scripts as this feature exits the Public Preview period.)

Here are some of Google’s example scripts:

The Google Home Script Editor is currently in public preview. You can access it from your web browser by visiting the Google Home Automations page. Bear in mind that Script Editor isn’t a finished product, and you may run into some bugs. Also, the Script Editor will eventually make its way to the Google Home mobile app.

Source: Google

