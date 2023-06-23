Buying Guides
Update Your Meta Quest 2 Headset for Improved Performance

Finally, Meta is taking full advantage of the Quest 2's chipset.

| 1 min read
Meta Quest 2 with third party headstrap and extra long charging cable with usb c connector
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

The Meta Quest 3 is just a few months away. But maybe you don’t need a new VR headset—Meta is rolling out the v55 update, which significantly increases the CPU and GPU performance of the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Additionally, this update should boost the pixel density of games through a new Dynamic Resolution feature.

According to Meta, the v55 update increases Quest 2 and Quest Pro CPU clock speed by a whopping 26%. And GPU performance is boosted by 19% on the Quest 2 (though the GPU gains are only 11% on Quest Pro).

These gains are made through optimization—Meta isn’t increasing the power draw of its headsets, so in theory, the v55 update should have no impact on battery life. Yeah, maybe this update is a bit overdue, but it’s a sign that Meta is getting the hang of Snapdragons’ XR chipset platform.

Along with the CPU and GPU enhancements, the v55 update introduces Dynamic Resolution. This feature will allow game developers to increase the pixel density of their games. Meta shared a short example video, which you should probably take with a grain of salt, as the improvement will only be tangible while wearing the headset.

And v55 adds a few quality-of-life improvements, such as multi-touch support in the Quest browser. The Horizon Worlds app now has some new locations, and the Quest Explore page lets you dig through Instagram Reels and other social media platforms.

You should be able to install the v55 update today. If not, wait a few days—this is a staggered rollout. To manually update your headset, press the Menu button on your controller and select the Settings icon. Go to System, and check for a software update.

Source: Meta via The Verge

